Condolences pour in after death of 'visionary monarch' King Goodwill Zwelithini





The King passed away in the early hours of Friday morning at the age of 72. He had been in the hospital for some time.

Political leaders and other public figures have been paying tribute to the King and expressing their sympathies to the Zulu Nation and to the Royal Family.

We offer our deepest sympathies and prayers to the Royal Family, to the Zulu nation, and to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and beyond - for whom the Ingonyama was an important symbol of history, culture and heritage. pic.twitter.com/FdxKAqN92E — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 12, 2021

His Majesty will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and through this, to the development of our country as a whole. pic.twitter.com/HsTCNdG4Eo — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 12, 2021

Sakhothama Isilo Samabandla Onke.



We mourning the untimely dearth of King Goodwill Zwelithini at the age of 73.He was the longest serving mornach since the establishment of the Zulu monarchy in 1816. pic.twitter.com/WQ3Lf9ec6R — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 12, 2021

I’m deeply saddened by the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini.



I had the honour of knowing the King, and recall a visit he paid to my factory when I was a younger entrepreneur. I admired him greatly.



My condolences to his family, and the Zulu Nation.



May he rest in peace 🕯 pic.twitter.com/O1lW4d0YyH — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 12, 2021

I would like to extend my condolences to the family of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.



I would also like to extend my condolences to the entire Zulu kingdom. May his soul Rest In Peace. #RipKingGoodwillZwelithini pic.twitter.com/0AEk4Doo1a — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 12, 2021

The DA notes with sadness the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini.



Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, the Royal House and the Zulu nation in this time of loss. May you find comfort and strength as you mourn and celebrate his full life. May His Majesty rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/eAL7RBZR8z — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) March 12, 2021

The UDM joins the rest of South Africa in mourning the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.



Bon voyage Silo Samabandla. Bayede! pic.twitter.com/RgBWV8LGU9 — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) March 12, 2021

In picture the CiC @Julius_S_Malema and His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu during the EFF’s official visit to His Majesty’s Royal Home in July 2017. pic.twitter.com/gR805LZSYF — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 12, 2021

My most sincere and deepest sympathy to the Zulu Nation and to the Royal Family with the tragic passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. May His Majesty's soul rest in peace.



Ilanga lisithele, Mazulu amahle. Lala Sithuli sikaNdaba, hlanga lomhlabathi. pic.twitter.com/9ivq67cgFu — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) March 12, 2021

Deeply saddened by the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu. Heartfelt condolences to the King’s family, friends and the nation. May his gracious soul rest in eternal peace #RIPKingZwelithini pic.twitter.com/VWTPqSs5re — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 12, 2021

My condolences to the Zulu nation as we have lost a leader and monarch. One who was and is the Zulu culture in his essence. His majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini lead his people in a gracious way and his legacy will live on forever. Alwehlanga lungehlanga. Ikhotheme inkosi 🙏🏽 — 21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) March 12, 2021

This is a sad day for the Zulu nation and people around the world. Farewell to our King Goodwill Zwelithini 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ptJFibtQoe — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) March 12, 2021