Do many container trucks overturn? Boxes are locked on, explains freight expert

12 March 2021 12:11 PM
by Barbara Friedman
There are instances where an empty container hit by a strong side wind can blow a truck over says Road Freight Association CEO.

Numerous callers flagged seeing trucks and containers that looked unstable on the roads and even overturning.

John Maytham, in for Refilwe Moloto, speaks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, to find out why it seems that so many more trucks are overturning on our highways and bringing traffic to a standstill for hours on end.

Kelly comments on the calls describing containers looking unstable.

A container can only be attached to a truck in one manner. When you see these huge boxes on the four or eight corners there are devices that look like huge keyholes which then lock into a locking device on the truck itself.

Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

He says there is really only one way to put the containers on a truck

It is possible that the driver might not activate those locks as human error is always a part of our daily life...but generally speaking, the container is not just dropped on the back of a truck and off you go. It is locked on.

Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

It should not be able to slide off, he says.

There have been instances where an empty container having no mass to weigh it down has had a very strong side wind...and the truck gets blown over.

Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

He says the biggest concern is what is happening inside the container.

For those of you who have not been inside a container, it has a number of hoops used to strap down the bits and pieces inside the container.

Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

If the contents of the container have not been strapped down correctly or if the hoops are broken.

If this happens on the sea on the ship during transportation and the driver does not know about it, and the driver has to suddenly swerve or stop, then you have this cargo moving around in the container which could destabilise the truck - but it is not something which happens often.

Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

Is the loading, therefore, checked to ensure this does not happen, asks John?

Kelly says there are standard protocols the drivers need to follow in terms of the containers locking onto trucks.

But the inside of the box is sometimes dicey, because if it is in transit, with a custom bond on it, and sealed, you can't open that box until you get to the destination of the customer.

Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

Listeners asked if they can send photographs of trucks with no locks on flatbed trucks.

Kelly agreed to investigate and engage with the operators concerned.

Email: info@rfa.co.za

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




