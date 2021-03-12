'Misinformation and fake news creating a pandemic of ill-informed populations'
Many individuals and interest groups are spreading dangerous misinformation and fake news about Covid-19 vaccines in what has been described as an "infodemic".
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an infodemic is " too much information including false or misleading information in digital and physical environments during a disease outbreak."
Dr. Mwagiru says the current infodemic is being propelled by technology and social media to spread unverified claims.
Mwagiru, a senior futurist of the Institute for Futures Research at the Stellenbosch University, says vaccine conspiracy theories are often accepted as truth because of social anxiety and a lack of public trust.
She says building an informed citizenry will require a collective effort.
The futurist says individuals need to take responsibility for fact-check information while media houses and educational institutions need to provide more critical analysis.
Hyperconnectivity and increased access to information is often taken advantage of by various interest groups so that misinformation, click-bait news, fake news, is generating a pandemic of ill-informed populations that then, unfortunately, take actions that can be very harmful to the public health, to communities and indivual life as well.Dr Njeri Mwagiru, Senior futurist - Institute for Futures Research (Stellenbosch University)
It is indeed a hot topic at present it's also very emotive when we discuss various conspiracy heroes because, as narratives, they do tend to hook onto social anxieties.Dr Njeri Mwagiru, Senior futurist - Institute for Futures Research (Stellenbosch University)
Conspiracy theories tend to thrive when there is a lot of anxiety and social uncertainty and rapid changes and shifts.Dr Njeri Mwagiru, Senior futurist - Institute for Futures Research (Stellenbosch University)
Unfortunately, we also have incidents in history where scientific experimentation and research on the continent has been marred and muddied by unethical practices.Dr Njeri Mwagiru, Senior futurist - Institute for Futures Research (Stellenbosch University)
So the mistrust and the anxiety that the conspiracies narratives tap into is not altogether unfounded. Where we want to be extremely cautious is that we don't want to perpetuate false narratives or stories that have been proven to be unverifiable.Dr Njeri Mwagiru, Senior futurist - Institute for Futures Research (Stellenbosch University)
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Do many container trucks overturn? Boxes are locked on, explains freight expert
There are instances where an empty container hit by a strong side wind can blow a truck over says Road Freight Association CEO.Read More
'Missing middle' automatically excluded from Nzimande's NSFAS announcement: USAF
The Higher Education Department's additional funding for the qualifying NSFAS students still leaves the 'missing middle' out in the cold.Read More
'It was very intentional' - Wits student journo who was shot with rubber bullets
Wits student journalist Nondumiso Lehutso describes how she was shot twice by an armed police officer while covering the student protests.Read More
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.Read More
'We lost our 13-year-old son but he lives on in others through organ donation'
Mother Cathy Bewsher is raising awareness about organ donation after her son's organs saved the lives of four people who were previously facing terminal illnesses.Read More
DA's Steenhuisen slams Stellenbosch University for alleged ‘English-only’ agenda
DA leader John Steenhuisen says he's disturbed by the claims that Afrikaans-speaking Maties students are not allowed to speak their mother tongue.Read More
Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS
DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy.Read More
High cost of vehicles for farmers put farmworkers in overcrowded bakkies at risk
Using farm vehicles to help transport workers to their workplace does place them at risk, says Agri W Cape CEO Jannie Strydom.Read More
Ipid probes Wits protest death and student union slams 'anti-black' police force
Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba who was allegedly shot dead by police during a student protest.Read More