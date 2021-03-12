'Misinformation and fake news creating a pandemic of ill-informed populations'





Many individuals and interest groups are spreading dangerous misinformation and fake news about Covid-19 vaccines in what has been described as an "infodemic".

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an infodemic is " too much information including false or misleading information in digital and physical environments during a disease outbreak."

Dr. Mwagiru says the current infodemic is being propelled by technology and social media to spread unverified claims.

Mwagiru, a senior futurist of the Institute for Futures Research at the Stellenbosch University, says vaccine conspiracy theories are often accepted as truth because of social anxiety and a lack of public trust.

She says building an informed citizenry will require a collective effort.

The futurist says individuals need to take responsibility for fact-check information while media houses and educational institutions need to provide more critical analysis.

Hyperconnectivity and increased access to information is often taken advantage of by various interest groups so that misinformation, click-bait news, fake news, is generating a pandemic of ill-informed populations that then, unfortunately, take actions that can be very harmful to the public health, to communities and indivual life as well. Dr Njeri Mwagiru, Senior futurist - Institute for Futures Research (Stellenbosch University)

It is indeed a hot topic at present it's also very emotive when we discuss various conspiracy heroes because, as narratives, they do tend to hook onto social anxieties. Dr Njeri Mwagiru, Senior futurist - Institute for Futures Research (Stellenbosch University)

Conspiracy theories tend to thrive when there is a lot of anxiety and social uncertainty and rapid changes and shifts. Dr Njeri Mwagiru, Senior futurist - Institute for Futures Research (Stellenbosch University)

Unfortunately, we also have incidents in history where scientific experimentation and research on the continent has been marred and muddied by unethical practices. Dr Njeri Mwagiru, Senior futurist - Institute for Futures Research (Stellenbosch University)

So the mistrust and the anxiety that the conspiracies narratives tap into is not altogether unfounded. Where we want to be extremely cautious is that we don't want to perpetuate false narratives or stories that have been proven to be unverifiable. Dr Njeri Mwagiru, Senior futurist - Institute for Futures Research (Stellenbosch University)

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: