SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president

12 March 2021 1:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
FIFA World Cup
Mamelodi sundowns
Patrice Motsepe
Confederation of African Football
African Football
CAF

Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe.

When mining magnate Patrice Motsepe announced his bid for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) he was seen as a surprise candidate.

Now the South African billionaire has been voted in as president.

Motsepe's proved his worth with his leadership of local club Mamelodi Sundowns, says football writer Sizwe Mbebe.

When Motsepe bought Sundowns, his main vision was to conquer Africa says Mbebe, and he saw that through.

They won the CAF Champions League - they are very respected... Motsepe's club is a fine example of that commitment to making Africa better.

Sizwe Mbebe, Football writer

He's one of the richest men on the continent so when it comes to dealing with European powers, he deals with them on equal footing and has done that at club level at Sundowns when he was negotiating contracts.

Sizwe Mbebe, Football writer

Some players didn't find it easy to leave for Europe because Patrice basically matched what Europe was offering the players.

Sizwe Mbebe, Football writer

Mbebe agrees that Motsepe's new role will see him lobby for more African representation (currently limited to five teams) at the World Cup.

The European nations have a lot of African players... Imagine if Africa had ten nations qualifying! It would make the choice for a lot of the players easier, not to be pressured to play for a country like France.

Sizwe Mbebe, Football writer

Motsepe has FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his pocket; or at least, next to him, to have those conversations.

Sizwe Mbebe, Football writer

Listen to the conversation on The Midday Report:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
