SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president
When mining magnate Patrice Motsepe announced his bid for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) he was seen as a surprise candidate.
Now the South African billionaire has been voted in as president.
Motsepe's proved his worth with his leadership of local club Mamelodi Sundowns, says football writer Sizwe Mbebe.
The 43rd Edition of #CAF Ordinary and Elective General Assembly is underway.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2021
Fifa president Gianni Infantino is getting proceedings underway.
Billionaire Patrice Motsepe will be elected CAF President as all his rivals has pulled up in order to take up Vice-president roles. TM pic.twitter.com/uIoNQ31clA
When Motsepe bought Sundowns, his main vision was to conquer Africa says Mbebe, and he saw that through.
They won the CAF Champions League - they are very respected... Motsepe's club is a fine example of that commitment to making Africa better.Sizwe Mbebe, Football writer
He's one of the richest men on the continent so when it comes to dealing with European powers, he deals with them on equal footing and has done that at club level at Sundowns when he was negotiating contracts.Sizwe Mbebe, Football writer
Some players didn't find it easy to leave for Europe because Patrice basically matched what Europe was offering the players.Sizwe Mbebe, Football writer
Mbebe agrees that Motsepe's new role will see him lobby for more African representation (currently limited to five teams) at the World Cup.
The European nations have a lot of African players... Imagine if Africa had ten nations qualifying! It would make the choice for a lot of the players easier, not to be pressured to play for a country like France.Sizwe Mbebe, Football writer
Motsepe has FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his pocket; or at least, next to him, to have those conversations.Sizwe Mbebe, Football writer
Listen to the conversation on The Midday Report:
More from Sport
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route
The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March.Read More
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights
Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.Read More
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach
Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Cheetahs this Saturday.Read More
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery
The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs.Read More
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer
The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June.Read More
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'
Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings'
Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years.Read More
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression
“Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them."Read More
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands
For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket.Read More
More from Local
Domestic workers can now claim for workplace injury, but employers must register
New Coida rules have been gazetted. The next step is for relevant parties to make sure domestic workers do benefit says Sadsawu.Read More
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win!
Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part.Read More
[VIDEOS] Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office
Protesters want UCT management to meet with them to address their financial struggles and historical debt.Read More
'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals
On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point in aid of animals.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
New SA Covid variants: 'It mutates all the time and is nothing to worry about'
UWC molecular biologist Burtram Fielding says vaccines will need to be tested on new strains but variants spring up constantly.Read More
'Misinformation and fake news creating a pandemic of ill-informed populations'
Futurist Dr. Njeri Mwagiru says conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccines could have a harmful impact on South Africa's public health.Read More
Do many container trucks overturn? Boxes are locked on, explains freight expert
There are instances where an empty container hit by a strong side wind can blow a truck over says Road Freight Association CEO.Read More
'Missing middle' automatically excluded from Nzimande's NSFAS announcement: USAF
The Higher Education Department's additional funding for the qualifying NSFAS students still leaves the 'missing middle' out in the cold.Read More
'It was very intentional' - Wits student journo who was shot with rubber bullets
Wits student journalist Nondumiso Lehutso describes how she was shot twice by an armed police officer while covering the student protests.Read More
More from World
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means
A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020.Read More
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be
Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family.Read More
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men
A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic.Read More
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany
NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine.Read More
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at
Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?Read More
Bacteria can become resistant to sanitisers
A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test.Read More
Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab
Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine.Read More
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique
A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians.Read More
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time
Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days.Read More
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics
Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month.Read More