New SA Covid variants: 'It mutates all the time and is nothing to worry about'
News24 reported that new strains of coronavirus have been discovered in three South African provinces - Cape Town and the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.
Lester Kiewit talks to Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at UWC.
It is important to note that these coronaviruses mutate all the time so if you go looking for variants you will find them.Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC
Why these variants highlighted are considered important is that they could interfere with the functioning of our vaccines - so that needs to be tested.Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC
But variants spring up all the time and there is nothing to be worried about.Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC
Listen to the interview with Burtram Fielding in the audio below:
