[VIDEOS] Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office

12 March 2021 2:45 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Student protest
UCT
SAPS
University of Cape Town
Wits University
EWN
Kevin Brandt
Student fees
#FeesMustFall
Wits protest death
Kramer building

Protesters want UCT management to meet with them to address their financial struggles and historical debt.

UCT students have marched on campus and taken over the Kramer building, which houses the university's financial aid offices.

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt says the aim of the demonstration is twofold.

The protesters want university management to meet them to address their financial struggles; also to allow the registration of 2,500 financially excluded students.

The action is also a mark of solidarity following the police killing of a bystander when they fired rubber bullets during protests at Wits University on Wednesday.

RELATED: Ipid probes Wits protest death and student union slams 'anti-black' police force

The protest here at the University of Cape Town is on the back of long-standing issues as the student leaders explained, with regard to funding... and historic debt of students who are not able to register for this academic year.

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

They moved into the Kramer building, saying they're taking it over; they will run the SRC's business from here..

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

They also moved down to the house of Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng. They want UCT management to come to the Kramer building and address them with regards to these issues.

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

Security personnel are on campus, but no police at this stage says Brandt.

Students were not happy with police accompanying them as they moved along Main Road at the start of their march, however.

The students have reiterated that it is a peaceful protest.

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

Listen to the update in the audio below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
