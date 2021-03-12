Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals

12 March 2021 2:30 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Hikers
Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals SPCA
Fundraising
animal rescue
Trail guides

On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point in aid of animals.

On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point to Table Mountain Cable Station to raise awareness and funds for the SPCA, says Pippa Hudson.

The SPCA has seen a flood of pets being surrendered or abandoned to the streets as their owners can no longer afford to care for them adds Pippa.

Experienced trail guide and organiser of Sunday's Trails 4 Tails expedition Binny Ridgway chats to Pippa Hudson about the trail and the worthy cause.

Supporters of the campaign can contribute directly to the SPCA fundraiser through Given Gain

Or deposit funds directly into the SPCA bank account: Standard Bank Constantia, account: Cape of Good Hope SPCA, account number: 0718 32858 Reference: Trails4Tails

Listen to Billy Ridgway talking to Pippa Hudson for more about this wonderful event in the audio below:




