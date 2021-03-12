'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals
On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point to Table Mountain Cable Station to raise awareness and funds for the SPCA, says Pippa Hudson.
The SPCA has seen a flood of pets being surrendered or abandoned to the streets as their owners can no longer afford to care for them adds Pippa.
Experienced trail guide and organiser of Sunday's Trails 4 Tails expedition Binny Ridgway chats to Pippa Hudson about the trail and the worthy cause.
Supporters of the campaign can contribute directly to the SPCA fundraiser through Given Gain
Or deposit funds directly into the SPCA bank account: Standard Bank Constantia, account: Cape of Good Hope SPCA, account number: 0718 32858 Reference: Trails4Tails
Listen to Billy Ridgway talking to Pippa Hudson for more about this wonderful event in the audio below:
Source : Supplied
