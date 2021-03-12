Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win!





Since its small beginnings in a basement store, Exclusive Books has become a heritage brand in South Africa.

This year it's marking its 70th anniversary.

As part of the celebrations, Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign.

This will see the book seller donating 70 books to 70 not-for-profit organisations.

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

CapeTalk listeners have been invited to tell Exclusive's which organisations they'd like to receive those books.

And, if you take part, you can win a sizeable book voucher.

Whether it is a local school in need, a retirement facility, maybe an NGO that has readers but not enough books to share... Pippa Hudson, CapeTalk host

Each day next week we are going to be opening the line and calling for nominations. If you get through, not only will your beneficiary go into the running for those books but you will receive a R500 voucher to spend on yourself at Exclusive Books! Pippa Hudson, CapeTalk host

Hudson chats to Exclusive's General Manger Batya Bricker about the chain's history leading up to this landmark anniversary.

Exclusive Books started out as a single store in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, in 1951.

It was an iconic store, known for only selling books... and that's where the name Exclusive Books comes from. Batya Bricker, General Manager - Exclusive Books

There are not a lot of South African brands that are 70 years old. It is quite an achievement and after the year we've had, we feel even more so! Batya Bricker, General Manager - Exclusive Books

That's why we've gone all out with our celebration. Batya Bricker, General Manager - Exclusive Books

Take part in #Give70for70 by phoning in your nominations during Lunch with Pippa Hudson next week.

You can also fill in a nomination form at an Exclusive Books store or on the website.

Find out more about the campaign in the audio clip below: