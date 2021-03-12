Domestic workers can now claim for workplace injury, but employers must register





Domestic workers who contract an illness or are injured on the job can now apply for compensation, after the terms were gazetted this week.

The move follows the landmark Constitutional Court ruling last November, ordering that domestic workers be recognised under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida).

CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane asks why it's taken until 2021 for domestic workers to get these rights.

He interviews Myrtle Witbooi, General Secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (Sadsawu).

Witbooi says it's not unusual in South Africa for domestic workers to "always be left for last".

Remember, domestic workers already tried from 1994 to be part of all the labour laws... We're always last on the agenda. Myrtle Witbooi, General Secretary - South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union

Obviously, with Satawu [South African Transport and Allied Workers Union] and Fedusa [Federation of Unions of South Africa] we started with campaigns... demonstrations... Myrtle Witbooi, General Secretary - South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union

Eventually when we make a breakthrough and we've got lawyers involved and went to court... people start listening to us... That is how we actually now come to the final product. Myrtle Witbooi, General Secretary - South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union

Considering the unemployment caused by the Covid pandemic, it's now their task to ensure that domestic workers are registered and benefit from Coida, Witbooi says.

She spells out how the legislation works, IF an employee is registered.

If a domestic worker works in a house and she injures herself... if she is put off five or ten days or longer from her work, she can now claim from the Compensation Fund. Myrtle Witbooi, General Secretary - South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union

What we have to do now, together with the Department of Labour, is to ensure that employers will pay into the fund... so that an injured domestic worker will be paid out. Myrtle Witbooi, General Secretary - South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union

Witbooi emphasizes that domestic workers now have to be registered with both the Unemployment Fund and the Coida Fund.

She says there's a lot of work ahead for labour inspectors to make sure employers fall in line.

Read the Government Notice here to find out all the details.

Listen to this important conversation on Afternoon Drive: