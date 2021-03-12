Stage 2 load shedding extended until Sunday night
Eskom says it's lost further generation capacity after more breakdowns occurred at three power stations during the last 24 hours.
As a result, Stage 2 load shedding will be extended until 11 pm on Sunday night.
The latest round of Stage 2 power cuts were implemented at 10 pm on Tuesday night.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 12, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be extended to 23:00 on Sunday following the loss of further
generation capacity and to replenish emergency generation reserves pic.twitter.com/XtQ2MFtSaV
