No weekend plans yet? Check out these 3 fun suggestions





Drive-in Cinema at Boschendal

Boschendal is bringing the beloved drive-in cinema back to the Cape Winelands! Sit back, relax and enjoy your favourite movies while you snack on delicious farm treats with your loved ones every Saturday.

This Saturday (13 March), there are delicious market-style food stalls and a showing of the live-action version of the classic Jungle Book for R250 per vehicle with four people inside.

The event opens from 6pm at the Werf Helicopter Pad. Bookings are essential. Visit the Boschendal website of Facebook page for more info.

Drive-in Cinema at Boschendal. Image: Boschendal/Facebook

RELATED: Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing

Take the kids for a fun food-making workshop

Popular food incubator Makers Landing is hosting kids' workshops every Saturday and Sunday for March and April.

The theme for this Saturday and Sunday (13 and 14 March) is cinnamon buns.

Parents can keep an eye on their little ones through the glass windows of the Demo Kitchen.

Venue: Makers Landing Demo Kitchen at the Cruise Terminal, V&A Waterfront

There are two sessions on Saturdays, from 10:30am until 11:15am and from 11:30am until 12:15pm. On Sundays, there is one session from 10:30am until 11:15am.

Click here to purchase tickets starting from R90.

-FAB Bridal Expo

D’Aria, a winery in Durbanville, will be hosting its 20th FAB Bridal Expo this weekend.

Visitors can view a wide selection of static displays of gowns by most of Cape Town’s well-known and up-and-coming designers, and get the opportunity to see and experience different designs on the ramp during the three daily fashion shows.

Venue: Venue D’Aria, Racecourse Road, Durbanville, Cape Town

Date: Show hours 9am to 4.30pm | Fashion shows 11am, 1pm and 3pm

Cost: Adults R100 per person | Children under 12 are free.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Listen for more info: