Search continues for escaped crocodiles at Bonnievale - 54 accounted for so far





"The operation and investigation is still ongoing. More information will be posted in due course", the organisation wrote on its Facebook page on Friday.

At least 54 crocodiles have now been accounted for, according to CapeNature's latest update posted on Thursday 11 March.

CapeTalk last spoke to CapeNature on Monday when 51 crocodiles had been caught at the time.

RELATED: Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape

CapeNature has partnered with the SA Police Service (SAPS), the owner of the commercial breeding farm, and the surrounding landowners in the ongoing operation to recapture the crocodiles through night patrols.

An undisclosed number of crocodiles escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale last week.

The farm owner has been unable to confirm the number of young Nile crocodiles that got away.

CapeNature believes that the number is likely a double-digit figure, according to spokesperson Petro van Rhyn.

The organisation is investigating how the escape happened and whether or not the farm owner contravened any permit regulations.

RELATED: SAPS diving team joins hunt for escaped crocodiles in nighttime operation