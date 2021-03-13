Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH LIVE] Friends, family remember life of veteran journalist Karima Brown A memorial service is currently underway for the late journalist and political analyst Karima Brown at Sacred Heart College in Joh... 13 March 2021 12:20 PM
65 suspected abalone poachers arrested near Cape of Good Hope in big swoop SANParks says 65 suspected abalone poachers were arrested in a joint operation with local authorities on Thursday night. 13 March 2021 11:55 AM
Search continues for escaped crocodiles at Bonnievale - 54 accounted for so far CapeNature says the efforts to recapture crocodiles that escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale last week are ongoing. 13 March 2021 10:39 AM
Domestic workers can now claim for workplace injury, but employers must register New Coida rules have been gazetted. The next step is for relevant parties to make sure domestic workers do benefit says Sadsawu. 12 March 2021 5:18 PM
[VIDEOS] Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office Protesters want UCT management to meet with them to address their financial struggles and historical debt. 12 March 2021 2:45 PM
Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy. 11 March 2021 2:36 PM
South Africa needs additional measures to root out fake PCR tests - Airlink CEO Airlink CEO Rodger Foster says fake PCR tests for Covid-19 are having a damaging effect on travel to and from South Africa. 12 March 2021 8:43 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19. 11 March 2021 8:09 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win! Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part. 12 March 2021 3:37 PM
'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point in aid of animals. 12 March 2021 2:30 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Search continues for escaped crocodiles at Bonnievale - 54 accounted for so far

13 March 2021 10:39 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
CapeNature
crocodiles escape
Bonnievale crocodiles
Escaped crocodiles
Nile crocodiles

CapeNature says the efforts to recapture crocodiles that escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale last week are ongoing.

"The operation and investigation is still ongoing. More information will be posted in due course", the organisation wrote on its Facebook page on Friday.

At least 54 crocodiles have now been accounted for, according to CapeNature's latest update posted on Thursday 11 March.

CapeTalk last spoke to CapeNature on Monday when 51 crocodiles had been caught at the time.

RELATED: Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape

CapeNature has partnered with the SA Police Service (SAPS), the owner of the commercial breeding farm, and the surrounding landowners in the ongoing operation to recapture the crocodiles through night patrols.

An undisclosed number of crocodiles escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale last week.

The farm owner has been unable to confirm the number of young Nile crocodiles that got away.

CapeNature believes that the number is likely a double-digit figure, according to spokesperson Petro van Rhyn.

The organisation is investigating how the escape happened and whether or not the farm owner contravened any permit regulations.

RELATED: SAPS diving team joins hunt for escaped crocodiles in nighttime operation




More from Local

[WATCH LIVE] Friends, family remember life of veteran journalist Karima Brown

13 March 2021 12:20 PM

A memorial service is currently underway for the late journalist and political analyst Karima Brown at Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg.

65 suspected abalone poachers arrested near Cape of Good Hope in big swoop

13 March 2021 11:55 AM

SANParks says 65 suspected abalone poachers were arrested in a joint operation with local authorities on Thursday night.

No weekend plans yet? Check out these 3 fun suggestions

13 March 2021 9:27 AM

Three things to do this weekend.

Stage 2 load shedding extended until Sunday night

12 March 2021 6:50 PM

Eskom announced on Friday evening that Stage 2 power cuts will be in force until 11 pm on Sunday.

Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study

12 March 2021 6:04 PM

Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment.

Domestic workers can now claim for workplace injury, but employers must register

12 March 2021 5:18 PM

New Coida rules have been gazetted. The next step is for relevant parties to make sure domestic workers do benefit says Sadsawu.

Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win!

12 March 2021 3:37 PM

Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part.

[VIDEOS] Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office

12 March 2021 2:45 PM

Protesters want UCT management to meet with them to address their financial struggles and historical debt.

'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals

12 March 2021 2:30 PM

On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point in aid of animals.

VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines

12 March 2021 2:30 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

