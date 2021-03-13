Search continues for escaped crocodiles at Bonnievale - 54 accounted for so far
"The operation and investigation is still ongoing. More information will be posted in due course", the organisation wrote on its Facebook page on Friday.
At least 54 crocodiles have now been accounted for, according to CapeNature's latest update posted on Thursday 11 March.
CapeTalk last spoke to CapeNature on Monday when 51 crocodiles had been caught at the time.
RELATED: Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape
CapeNature has partnered with the SA Police Service (SAPS), the owner of the commercial breeding farm, and the surrounding landowners in the ongoing operation to recapture the crocodiles through night patrols.
An undisclosed number of crocodiles escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale last week.
The farm owner has been unable to confirm the number of young Nile crocodiles that got away.
CapeNature believes that the number is likely a double-digit figure, according to spokesperson Petro van Rhyn.
The organisation is investigating how the escape happened and whether or not the farm owner contravened any permit regulations.
RELATED: SAPS diving team joins hunt for escaped crocodiles in nighttime operation
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CapeNature1/photos/pcb.4007374312641337/4007370959308339
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] Friends, family remember life of veteran journalist Karima Brown
A memorial service is currently underway for the late journalist and political analyst Karima Brown at Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg.Read More
65 suspected abalone poachers arrested near Cape of Good Hope in big swoop
SANParks says 65 suspected abalone poachers were arrested in a joint operation with local authorities on Thursday night.Read More
No weekend plans yet? Check out these 3 fun suggestions
Three things to do this weekend.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding extended until Sunday night
Eskom announced on Friday evening that Stage 2 power cuts will be in force until 11 pm on Sunday.Read More
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study
Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment.Read More
Domestic workers can now claim for workplace injury, but employers must register
New Coida rules have been gazetted. The next step is for relevant parties to make sure domestic workers do benefit says Sadsawu.Read More
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win!
Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part.Read More
[VIDEOS] Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office
Protesters want UCT management to meet with them to address their financial struggles and historical debt.Read More
'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals
On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point in aid of animals.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More