65 suspected abalone poachers arrested near Cape of Good Hope in big swoop
The suspected abalone poachers were arrested in the Cape of Good Hope section of the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), according to a statement by the South African National Parks (SANParks).
TMNP Park Manager, Frans van Rooyen, says the arrests are a result of yet another joint operation between TMNP Rangers and various units of the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the City of Cape Town law enforcement units.
Authorities had previously arrested 23 suspected poachers in a joint operation conducted in January and February.
In total, 88 suspected poachers have been arrested this year.
RELATED: Fisheries Dept denies losing its grip on abalone poaching along Overberg coast
Media Release: SUCCESSFUL JOINT OPERATION LEAD TO ARREST OF 65 POACHING SUSPECTS IN TMNP {Thread}— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) March 12, 2021
South African National Parks (SANParks) has just announced the arrest of 65 suspected abalone poachers in the Cape of Good Hope section of the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) pic.twitter.com/k9oPk0euBi
In a statement on Friday, SANParks says teams have been conducting daily sea patrols in the Marine Protected Areas of TMNP to fight against poaching that threatens marine resources.
Earlier this year, on Thursday, 14 January 2021, one poaching rubber duck was confiscated and booked in with the South African Police Services and a case of poaching was opened.
A second bust was conducted in Kommetjie on Friday, 29 January which led to the arrest of five suspects.
They were detained by the police in Ocean View for being in possession of 18 shucked abalone, one whole state abalone, three West Coast Rock Lobster, and one West Coast Rock Lobster tail.
RELATED: Kleinmond abalone poachers admit it is a crime but they have no other income
A third arrest was made on Wednesday 03 February and four suspects were arrested for being in possession of 730 West Coast Rock Lobster tails and one Fishing Ski boat.
All confiscated goods were booked in with the South African Police Service and a case of poaching has been opened.
"We really appreciate the assistance and support we are getting from the City of Cape Town Marine Law Enforcement Unit and SAPS", van Rooyen adds.
Sharing of resources amongst law enforcement agencies is of paramount importance in tackling poaching more especially in identified poaching hotspots areas. Working together we can achieve more.Frans van Rooyen, Park Manager - Table Mountain National Park
Source : https://twitter.com/TableMountainNP/status/1370444225263906819/photo/1
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] Friends, family remember life of veteran journalist Karima Brown
A memorial service is currently underway for the late journalist and political analyst Karima Brown at Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg.Read More
Search continues for escaped crocodiles at Bonnievale - 54 accounted for so far
CapeNature says the efforts to recapture crocodiles that escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale last week are ongoing.Read More
No weekend plans yet? Check out these 3 fun suggestions
Three things to do this weekend.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding extended until Sunday night
Eskom announced on Friday evening that Stage 2 power cuts will be in force until 11 pm on Sunday.Read More
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study
Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment.Read More
Domestic workers can now claim for workplace injury, but employers must register
New Coida rules have been gazetted. The next step is for relevant parties to make sure domestic workers do benefit says Sadsawu.Read More
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win!
Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part.Read More
[VIDEOS] Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office
Protesters want UCT management to meet with them to address their financial struggles and historical debt.Read More
'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals
On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point in aid of animals.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More