65 suspected abalone poachers arrested near Cape of Good Hope in big swoop





The suspected abalone poachers were arrested in the Cape of Good Hope section of the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), according to a statement by the South African National Parks (SANParks).

TMNP Park Manager, Frans van Rooyen, says the arrests are a result of yet another joint operation between TMNP Rangers and various units of the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the City of Cape Town law enforcement units.

Authorities had previously arrested 23 suspected poachers in a joint operation conducted in January and February.

In total, 88 suspected poachers have been arrested this year.

In a statement on Friday, SANParks says teams have been conducting daily sea patrols in the Marine Protected Areas of TMNP to fight against poaching that threatens marine resources.

Earlier this year, on Thursday, 14 January 2021, one poaching rubber duck was confiscated and booked in with the South African Police Services and a case of poaching was opened.

A second bust was conducted in Kommetjie on Friday, 29 January which led to the arrest of five suspects.

They were detained by the police in Ocean View for being in possession of 18 shucked abalone, one whole state abalone, three West Coast Rock Lobster, and one West Coast Rock Lobster tail.

A third arrest was made on Wednesday 03 February and four suspects were arrested for being in possession of 730 West Coast Rock Lobster tails and one Fishing Ski boat.

All confiscated goods were booked in with the South African Police Service and a case of poaching has been opened.

"We really appreciate the assistance and support we are getting from the City of Cape Town Marine Law Enforcement Unit and SAPS", van Rooyen adds.