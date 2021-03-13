[WATCH LIVE] Friends, family remember life of veteran journalist Karima Brown
Brown died of Covid-19 complications nine days ago.
The seasoned broadcaster hosted ‘The Fix’ on 24-hour news channel eNCA and she previously hosted "The Karima Brown Show" on Radio 702.
The two-hour memorial service is being hosted by Brown's dear friend and former colleague Eusebius McKaiser.
A number of Cabinet members, friends, and industry peers are also in attendance.
Today we celebrate the life of a bold, yet at times controversial colleague and veteran journalist Karima Brown.Brown passed away from COVID-19 related complications. Her friends and family will remember her life in a memorial service at Sacred Heart College. @AviweMtila reports. pic.twitter.com/Aegyjepm2t— eNCA (@eNCA) March 13, 2021
Brown has been remembered for her no-holds-barred approach to journalism and her bold presence in the newsroom.
WATCH: Memorial service of the late Karima Brown
