[WATCH LIVE] Friends, family remember life of veteran journalist Karima Brown





Brown died of Covid-19 complications nine days ago.

The seasoned broadcaster hosted ‘The Fix’ on 24-hour news channel eNCA and she previously hosted "The Karima Brown Show" on Radio 702.

The two-hour memorial service is being hosted by Brown's dear friend and former colleague Eusebius McKaiser.

A number of Cabinet members, friends, and industry peers are also in attendance.

Today we celebrate the life of a bold, yet at times controversial colleague and veteran journalist Karima Brown.Brown passed away from COVID-19 related complications. Her friends and family will remember her life in a memorial service at Sacred Heart College. @AviweMtila reports. pic.twitter.com/Aegyjepm2t — eNCA (@eNCA) March 13, 2021

Brown has been remembered for her no-holds-barred approach to journalism and her bold presence in the newsroom.

WATCH: Memorial service of the late Karima Brown