MEC Schäfer accused of 'playing race card' in gaffe over student's UCT admission





On Saturday, MEC Schäfer tweeted misleading information about a matric 2020 top achiever who appeared to have been rejected by the University of Cape Town (UCT).

The tweet elicited a string of negative comments about transformation, BEE, and race quotas.

However, UCT has issued a statement correcting false claims that the student was not accepted.

According to the university, the student declined UCT's acceptance offer last month.

What exactly does it take to be “competitive”????? pic.twitter.com/XLx8lizybY — Debbie Schafer (@DebbieSchafer) March 13, 2021

RELATED: UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration

MEC Schäfer has been taken to task over the "divisive" tweet and for failing to get her facts right.

The Good party's Brett Herron and other political commentators have accused her of "race-baiting" and "fueling fake outrage".

Dear @DebbieSchafer & @dhmgibson, you played the race card. The outstanding matriculant couldn’t get into @UCT_news med school because he’s white. Meanwhile the guy was offered a place based on his merit. So did he give you false info? Or you ran with something you didn’t check? https://t.co/1tH8oGx0Zf — Brett Herron 🇿🇦 (@brettherron) March 13, 2021

So @DebbieSchafer, MEC for Education, accused @UCT_news of an “irrational” decision to decline a top student applicant. Subtext is so obviously that it must be because he’s white. Meanwhile he was offered a place & didn’t bother to decline or accept. She should apologise but...⬇️ https://t.co/1aKZCPcimk — Brett Herron 🇿🇦 (@brettherron) March 13, 2021

Very disingenuous from MEC Debbie Schäfer fueling fake outrage to score political points, it seems like Michel Kühn did not make a full disclosure. He had actually turned down a spot at UCT. https://t.co/UqYhbdVKtZ pic.twitter.com/dYce0fzd8z — Quinton Mtyala (@mtyala) March 13, 2021

Extremely disingenuous to behave as though mentioning race is the only way to be racist. This is called dog whistling and you are feet good at it. If you are going to engage in race-baiting you should have the courage to admit it. — Sisonke Msimang (@Sisonkemsimang) March 14, 2021

Hey @DebbieSchafer do you want to now take down your race baiting Tweet? @WCED_HOD, @alanwinde maybe time to weigh in? — Leigh Morris (@MsMorrisTeach) March 13, 2021

If another politician from a different party had made such a gaffe, you and your party would be screaming at the top of your lungs for them to resign. Maybe you should lead by example. https://t.co/6S7ftFqwCT pic.twitter.com/9XNqam8JlF — Rams Mabote (@RamsByTheHorns) March 14, 2021

The DA showing him how to #WhiteVictimhood 101. Be loud, callous and use false claims. Double down when called out. Be as despicably disparaging about transformation as possible. — Honest White (@SAPatriot5) March 13, 2021

@DebbieSchafer is dishonest, divisive and committed to white supremacy. — Xhanti Payi (@XhantiPayi) March 14, 2021

The MEC of Education in the Western Cape still refuses to take ownership of her race baiting in an already fractured society. This is not leadership. No one owed you an explanation - it had nothing to do with you. https://t.co/fGjsz95auK — Leigh Morris (@MsMorrisTeach) March 13, 2021

I would just like to know if MEC @DebbieSchafer spoke with Michiel and @FabAcademic or @UCT_news prior to that tweet? https://t.co/ncZUcsT6Kk pic.twitter.com/SZJ2zbIhHP — Earl-Ryan September (@earlseptember) March 13, 2021