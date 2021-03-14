Mogoeng to challenge ruling instructing him to apologise for pro-Israel comments
Last week, the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) ordered Mogoeng to retract his controversial comments about the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.
The Chief Justice faced criticism after appearing to voice his full support for Israel during a webinar in June last year.
RELATED: Mogoeng Mogoeng given 10 days to apologise for Israel comments
On Sunday, the JCC confirmed that Mogoeng plans to appeal the ruling. Sunday was the deadline for him to retract his comments and apologise.
In its statement, the JCC said it would set an appeal date in due course.
RELATED: ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel'
JUST IN: Chief Justice Mogoeng to appeal JSC Conduct Committee ruling that he apologise for involving himself in a political controversy by commenting on SA stance on Israel-Palestine— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) March 14, 2021
and that he retract statement that he would never restrict or apologise for those comments: pic.twitter.com/igEpKw3khG
