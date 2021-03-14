Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Mogoeng to challenge ruling instructing him to apologise for pro-Israel comments Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will appeal the ruling ordering him to unreservedly apologise and retract his pro-Israel comments. 14 March 2021 2:08 PM
UPDATE: Eskom extends Stage 2 load shedding until Wednesday morning Eskom announced on Sunday afternoon that Stage 2 power cuts will continue until Wednesday. 14 March 2021 12:41 PM
UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration Amid ongoing student protests over financial exclusion, UCT has announced that it will allow students with debt from 2020 to regis... 14 March 2021 11:36 AM
Domestic workers can now claim for workplace injury, but employers must register New Coida rules have been gazetted. The next step is for relevant parties to make sure domestic workers do benefit says Sadsawu. 12 March 2021 5:18 PM
[VIDEOS] Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office Protesters want UCT management to meet with them to address their financial struggles and historical debt. 12 March 2021 2:45 PM
Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy. 11 March 2021 2:36 PM
South Africa needs additional measures to root out fake PCR tests - Airlink CEO Airlink CEO Rodger Foster says fake PCR tests for Covid-19 are having a damaging effect on travel to and from South Africa. 12 March 2021 8:43 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19. 11 March 2021 8:09 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win! Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part. 12 March 2021 3:37 PM
'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point in aid of animals. 12 March 2021 2:30 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala. 14 March 2021 10:20 AM
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Mogoeng to challenge ruling instructing him to apologise for pro-Israel comments

14 March 2021 2:08 PM
by Qama Qukula

14 March 2021 2:08 PM
by Qama Qukula
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng
Mogoeng Mogoeng
JSC
Israel-Palestine conflict
pro-Israel comments

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will appeal the ruling ordering him to unreservedly apologise and retract his pro-Israel comments.

Last week, the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) ordered Mogoeng to retract his controversial comments about the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

The Chief Justice faced criticism after appearing to voice his full support for Israel during a webinar in June last year.

RELATED: Mogoeng Mogoeng given 10 days to apologise for Israel comments

On Sunday, the JCC confirmed that Mogoeng plans to appeal the ruling. Sunday was the deadline for him to retract his comments and apologise.

In its statement, the JCC said it would set an appeal date in due course.

RELATED: ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel'




UPDATE: Eskom extends Stage 2 load shedding until Wednesday morning

14 March 2021 12:41 PM

Eskom announced on Sunday afternoon that Stage 2 power cuts will continue until Wednesday.

UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration

14 March 2021 11:36 AM

Amid ongoing student protests over financial exclusion, UCT has announced that it will allow students with debt from 2020 to register for 2021.

[WATCH] Friends, family remember life of veteran journalist Karima Brown

13 March 2021 12:20 PM

A memorial service for the late journalist and political analyst Karima Brown was held at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg on Saturday.

65 suspected abalone poachers arrested near Cape of Good Hope in big swoop

13 March 2021 11:55 AM

SANParks says 65 suspected abalone poachers were arrested in a joint operation with local authorities on Thursday night.

Search continues for escaped crocodiles at Bonnievale - 54 accounted for so far

13 March 2021 10:39 AM

CapeNature says the efforts to recapture crocodiles that escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale last week are ongoing.

No weekend plans yet? Check out these 3 fun suggestions

13 March 2021 9:27 AM

Three things to do this weekend.

Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study

12 March 2021 6:04 PM

Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment.

Domestic workers can now claim for workplace injury, but employers must register

12 March 2021 5:18 PM

New Coida rules have been gazetted. The next step is for relevant parties to make sure domestic workers do benefit says Sadsawu.

Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win!

12 March 2021 3:37 PM

Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part.

[VIDEOS] Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office

12 March 2021 2:45 PM

Protesters want UCT management to meet with them to address their financial struggles and historical debt.

Domestic workers can now claim for workplace injury, but employers must register

12 March 2021 5:18 PM

New Coida rules have been gazetted. The next step is for relevant parties to make sure domestic workers do benefit says Sadsawu.

[VIDEOS] Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office

12 March 2021 2:45 PM

Protesters want UCT management to meet with them to address their financial struggles and historical debt.

Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS

11 March 2021 2:36 PM

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy.

Public order policing: 'Police should only use weapons as a last resort'

11 March 2021 7:31 AM

Independent researcher in policing David Bruce says weapons should only be used on command but these standards are not applied.

'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'

10 March 2021 7:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture

One man shot dead during Wits fees protest

10 March 2021 1:56 PM

EWN reporter Thando Kubheka says the man not part of the protest but was caught in the crossfire between cops and students.

'Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park says SANParks'

10 March 2021 11:30 AM

TMNP has been a cash cow making over R300 million in the most recent financial statement, says journalist Tiara Walters.

MPs' choice to boot or keep Public Protector will be a watershed moment for ANC

10 March 2021 9:12 AM

Analyst Ralph Mathekga says the ANC has been pushed into a corner regarding Public Protector Mkhwebane and needs to act.

SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4

9 March 2021 6:36 PM

The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Group behind xenophobic attacks in Durban claim to be MKMVA members

9 March 2021 2:47 PM

The mob responsible for the attack on foreign vendors in the Durban CBD on Monday are purportedly members of the MKMVA in KZN.

