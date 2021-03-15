Why thousands of learners still unplaced in W Cape - WCED





Western Cape Education Department (WCED) revealed during a briefing to the standing committee on Education in the Western Cape legislature last week, that there were more than 6 500 unplaced learners as of 8 March.

Bronagh Hammond, director of communications at the Western Cape Education Department, discusses with Africa Melane why so many students are still not placed.

We'll look at the figures today and I am hopeing they have decreased Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

We had many late applications, There were 2000 applications that came in recently that you cannot plan for. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

There are hotspot areas where there has been rapid development and we are battling to accommodate some of those learners - in areas such as Dunoon and Delft. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

The other area of concern is Strand in the Helderberg Basin, he says.

She says even though WCED is directing infrastructure projects there, areas are expanding so rapidly that new schools and teachers are required and she says there is just no budget for this.

Twenty new schools need to be built each year. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

This year we have 19,000 learners that have come from other provinces, that are first-time registrations...17,000 of those have come from the Eastern Cape. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

If you put that into perspective that is 19 new schools and 530 new teachers, that we need to provide those schools, plus textbooks and admin staff. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

85% of our public schooling budget goes on salary costs. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

So WCED has 15% left to do everything else she says.

It is not something we have been secretive about. we have been very open and honest over the last about 8 years saying we just cannot afford to keep up with this growth. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

What happens now as education is a constitutional right?

Hammond acknowledges that these unplaced learners have missed out on 4 weeks of education this term so far.

That 20 days we can catch up. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

She says some parents do not like the choice of schools provided to them.

Listen to the interview in the audio below: