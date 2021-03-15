'Letting students register with no payment is putting patch over festering sore'





I think as the economy stands at the moment..I don't know what these student leaders are thinking, but you can't just draw 9 to 13 billion rands out of the air - so this calls for a major rethinking of the national budget. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Education expert

He says while he has great empathy for institutions of higher learning, their decision to allow some students to register without payment, or extending outstanding debt, is not solving the problem,

That is just putting a patch on this sore. It is not solving the problem of the festering sore. So we need a systemic resolution of this problem. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Education expert

He says both student demands and institutions' resolutions are unrealistic.

Student leaders of these groups going out on a limb with these ridiculous demands, one understands where they are coming from - and the institutions, on the other hand, making these cut and paste resolutions - neither of those approaches in my view solves the problem in the long term. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Education expert

So, what is the long-term solution?

Government needs to sit down, with itself first of all, and with the vice-chancellors, and figure out a way of restructuring the national budget. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Education expert

He suggests government pays off half of the historical student debt and pay it back to the universities. Students are never going to be able to pay it all back he notes.

If universities are promised they will get back half of their outstanding debt, that will make a huge difference - and then you can register people with outstanding debt. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Education expert

You also cannot lift the debt and then in ten years end up with the same problem. So you have to make sure that the way in which you design the new system, post the debt relief, is such that students pay back via NSFAS. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Education expert

NSFAS is meant to be a system where former students pay back the loans through the payroll deduction at their place of employment.

In essence, Jansen believes the government should restructure the national budget to repay 50% of the student debt to universities, but set a new regime in place that does not allow the debt to balloon ever again.

This culture of non-payment, that everything is free, is going to sink us. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Education expert

Wise heads are needed in government here working with the vice-chancellors and working with the student leadership, saying this is what we can do over the next five years, in a way that enables poor students to study without the burden of debt on their shoulders from day 1, but at the same time, gives the university leadership the security that they will not collapse the institutions. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Education expert

