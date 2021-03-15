Pauli van Wyk: Alleged ringleaders of VBS looting caught
Venda Building Society (VBS) collapsed in 2018 after systematic looting, and as recently as last week, authorities were still making arrests in connection with the crimes committed.
with the array of crimes linked to the stripping of the VBS Mutual Bank.
Seven more men and a woman were arrested on Thursday, and include ANC Limpopo leader Danny Msiza, ANC linked ‘businessman’ Kabelo Matsepe, pastor and former COO of VBS Robert Madzonga, a senior VBS bank manager, and three "fixers", says Refilwe Moloto.
Investigative journalist Pauli Van Wyk wrote a detailed article in the Daily Maverick and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest round of arrests linked to the VBS looting scandal.
They were added to the extension of the racketeering certificate already in existence.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
In June 2020 the first 8 people were arrested and now along with the latest arrests are charged 188 counts of theft, fraud, corruption, racketeering, money laundering, and contravention of the anti-corruption acts the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca).
Of the new arrests, she says one person is faced with charges relating to the municipal leg of the investigation.
One person, Philip Truter, already pleaded guilty and turned state witness.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Van Wyk explains where the racketeering certificate originates.
The NPA realised or wished to tell us, that this group of people acted in a concerted effort to plan an extensive theft and cover-up of the bank's money.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Remember, the bank's depositors were stokvels, widows, and people in Venda and Limpopo, and also poor municipalities and state-owned entities.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
It is a typical example of state capture where business people, chartered accountants, and lawyers, worked in a concerted effort to loot the bank.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Racketeering sentences alone would be between 15 and 20 years should they be convicted she says.
The NPA and the Hawks argue that Tshifhiwa Matodzi, Robert Madzonga, Solly Maposa were the ringleaders of the racket along with Andile Ramavhunga, and Phophi Mukhodobwane.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
She says much of the money has already been spent.
It was spent almost quicker than it entered their bank accounts, on luxury goods, porches, homes. So the money is gone.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
The liquidators can start claiming it back and sequestrating companies and they will then try to claw back money but it will only be partial amount.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
None of the political parties involved seem to have had any appetite to act against their leaders or people involved.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
She says the ANC does not seem to have any appetite to remove the accused from their positions in the party.
Listen to the interview with Pauli van Wyk in the audio below:
