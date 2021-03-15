WC health authorities concerned that Easter and Ramadan could be spreader events





Due to the slow pace of the vaccine rollout, South Africa will not be able to avert a third Covid-19 wave.

However, the severity and timing of the looming surge will depend on the public's behaviour.

The Western Cape Health Department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, says provincial health officials are concerned about the behaviour and movement of people during Easter and Ramadan.

He says these fast-approaching religious holidays could spark another surge of the Covid 19 virus if the public does not act responsibly.

We've got Easter and we've got Ramadan coming up and it's a huge concern for us. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

It's always difficult to predict the "when" part. From our earlier work, we'd thought probably around May/April is when we think we might hit the third wave but a lot is going to depend on the movement of people, behaviour of our people... people don't realise how important those factors are. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

There are still a lot of people in our hospitals who are ill with Covid-19. On average, we have about 1,000 people in our hospitals at the moment, every day. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

So while we've come off the second wave, we've not hit a low, low baseline as we would have liked. I think that fact probably escapes a lot of people when they start not wearing masks or sanitising their hands. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

