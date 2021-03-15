[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral
The creators of the video say it took about 12 takes to get it right, but the entire clip was taken in a single shot with no computer-generated graphics o CGI involved.
The video starts outside the alley in the street and zooms right in and all around the lanes and the bar showing the interior and customers.
Reuters reports that the soundtrack of balls rolling and glasses clinking was added on post-production as the drone does make a very loud buzzing noise.
Watch this amazing feat below which highlights the skill of the drone operator...it has a very cool ending!
A drone operator shot a short video in a Minneapolis bowling alley to rally support for the business. It was viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media and won high praise from Hollywood directors. https://t.co/1hzsXQa7ev pic.twitter.com/1SHY1HDy1d— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 11, 2021
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:
