Eastern Cape factory set to produce vaccines for Johnson & Johnson
The South African pharmaceutical company should start earning income from its Johnson & Johnson deal before June, according to Business Insider SA.
Aspen Pharmacare is expected to perform formulation, filling and secondary packaging of the vaccine for supply to Johnson & Johnson following an agreement reached in November last year.
Vials of the J&J vaccine will be filled and package at the company's factory in Gqeberha (formerly known as Port Elizabeth or PE).
According to Business Day editor Helena Wasserman, Aspen will receive the coronavirus vaccine from its developers in frozen format.
It will then be thawed and the vials will be filled with the liquid vaccine, and packaged through an entirely mechanised process to ensure sterile conditions.
Once this process is completed, the vaccines will then be exported back to Johnson & Johnson.
South Africa is also expected to receive three million doses of the J&J vaccine from April but it's unclear whether or not the consignment will come from the locally finished stock.
Aspen has told Business Insider that it has the capacity to produce as much as 300 million doses of the J&J vaccine a year.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in high demand across the globe as several countries suspend use of the AstraZeneca jabs due to safety concerns.
They'll get the vaccine in frozen form from Johnson & Johnson. They'll store it at the factory and then fill the vials with it. It's also mechanised, so no human involvement in most of the process.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
They'll pack it and send it back to Johnson & Johnson. We're not sure whether South Africa will actually get the first batch of vaccines... from the PE vaccines.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
Aspen expects to earn the first money from producing the vaccine in June this year.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
Potentially 300 million doses of the vaccine could be manufactured in PE every year.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
