Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification





Easter is around the corner with the popular pickled fish, but how mindful are you that the seafood you buy has been caught in a manner which is sustainable, asks Refilwe Moloto?

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification for seafood products is an “eco-label” found on seafood packaging, supposedly confirming the products contained came from a sustainable fishery.

But the conservation group Wildtrust has some concerns over the recertification of the South African Hake Trawl Fishery, as sharks and rays are negatively impacted by the methods used in the catching of hake,

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Jean Harris, Executive Director of Wildoceans with the Wildtrust organisation, about the concerns over the impact of deep-sea trawling for hake on the shark and ray populations.

We were very concerned to hear that the process for recertification of the hake fisheries here in South Africa was very far along and we had not been aware of the process. Dr Jean Harris, Executive Director - Wildoceans at Wildtrust

A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint, in the habitat, of the trawl fishery. Dr Jean Harris, Executive Director - Wildoceans at Wildtrust

She says Wildoceans is of the opinion that the impact assessment conducted did not take these risks on the species into account.

She explains that hake is caught with a large trawl net that is dragged behind a fishing boat, so unfortunately it catches many species other than hake.

There are ways in which you can minimise it and that is what we were asking for. Dr Jean Harris, Executive Director - Wildoceans at Wildtrust

There are ways to quickly throw back into the ocean that which is not hake.

We'd like them to have more observers on the boats so that we can see what is going on out there and then to capture data on what has been caught. Dr Jean Harris, Executive Director - Wildoceans at Wildtrust

The hake fishery has made quite a number of strides to improve and minimise its impact on the environment. Dr Jean Harris, Executive Director - Wildoceans at Wildtrust

Listen to the interview in the audio below: