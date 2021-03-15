Latest kangaroo court due to Delft population explosion and a community fed up?
A concerning video has been circulating on social media platforms of vigilantism in the community of Delft, explains Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.
The video depicts two naked men being viciously assaulted by community members. They were accused of selling stolen items.
Most troubling is that there is a South African Police Service vehicle in the background, notes Lester.
A member of the SAPS appears to watch the beating, get into his vehicle and then reverse from the scene.
Although the video has been making the rounds now, the violent incident occurred last month where it has been reported that one of the assault victims died in hospital shortly after the attack while the other sustained serious injury.
Pastor Charles George, Public Relations Officer for the Delft Community Policing Forum speaks Lester about the troubling incident.
It took place a few weeks ago and it happened in the Leiden area in Delft.Pastor Charles George, Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum
George notes that crime is a major issue on Delft.
These two gentlemen were allegedly selling stolen goods. They were also accused of breaking into homes in the area and robbing people on the street.Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum
Based on that accusation you saw in the video how the community dealt with it.Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum
Pastor George notes that the Delft community is very divided.
Currently, we have a divided community in the sense that we must not assume that everyone in Delft is going to be partakers of this kind of brutality.Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum
He says many are law-abiding citizens but there are others who have had enough.
There are those who are fed up with crime and taking the law into their own hands as you saw in the video.Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum
In the video, one thing that stands out, is you see normal residents walking past the incident. In another area, people would be shocked to see that, but our people have become so desensitised.Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum
What is the CPF response to the fact that a SAPS vehicle and officers can be seen nearby watching what is being termed a kangaroo court, asks Lester?
George says this is being investigated.
But, he adds, there is a population explosion in Delft and simply not enough police to serve the area.
I am speaking of the land invasion - over 1000 new shacks that have just been erected on public open land. I am also talking about the new housing development that was handed over to the residents, new clinics, new shopping centres - yet we only have one police station to service Delft.Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum
From a policing perspective, there is not sufficient capacity to police the crowd, says Pastor George.
Police response times take so long that people are just fed up with being robbed on a daily basis.Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum
Listen to the interview with Pastor George in the audio below:
Source : Monique Mortlock/EWN
More from Local
'Mogoeng’s legacy marred by controversial comments towards end of his tenure'
Some experts have warned that recent public comments by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng have the potential to undermine his legacy.Read More
Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification
'A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint of the trawl fishery,' explain Dr Jean Harris of Wildoceans.Read More
WC health authorities concerned that Easter and Ramadan could be spreader events
Officials in the Western Cape are concerned that activities held over Easter and Ramadan may trigger a new wave of Covid-19 infections.Read More
Mogoeng to challenge ruling instructing him to apologise for pro-Israel comments
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will appeal the ruling ordering him to unreservedly apologise and retract his pro-Israel comments.Read More
UPDATE: Eskom extends Stage 2 load shedding until Wednesday morning
Eskom announced on Sunday afternoon that Stage 2 power cuts will continue until Wednesday.Read More
UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration
Amid ongoing student protests over financial exclusion, UCT has announced that it will allow students with debt from 2020 to register for 2021.Read More
[WATCH] Friends, family remember life of veteran journalist Karima Brown
A memorial service for the late journalist and political analyst Karima Brown was held at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg on Saturday.Read More
65 suspected abalone poachers arrested near Cape of Good Hope in big swoop
SANParks says 65 suspected abalone poachers were arrested in a joint operation with local authorities on Thursday night.Read More
Search continues for escaped crocodiles at Bonnievale - 54 accounted for so far
CapeNature says the efforts to recapture crocodiles that escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale last week are ongoing.Read More
No weekend plans yet? Check out these 3 fun suggestions
Three things to do this weekend.Read More
More from Politics
'SAPS gun permit system turned off due to non-payment of service provider'
SA Arms and Ammo Dealers Association's Martin Hood says it is a very large crisis in the management of firearms in South Africa.Read More
'Mogoeng’s legacy marred by controversial comments towards end of his tenure'
Some experts have warned that recent public comments by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng have the potential to undermine his legacy.Read More
Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification
'A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint of the trawl fishery,' explain Dr Jean Harris of Wildoceans.Read More
Pauli van Wyk: Alleged ringleaders of VBS looting caught
The investigative journalist says businesspeople, chartered accountants, and lawyers, worked in a concerted effort to loot bank.Read More
'Letting students register with no payment is putting patch over festering sore'
Education expert Prof Jonathan Jansen says a major rethinking of the national budget is needed to address this systemic problem.Read More
Mogoeng to challenge ruling instructing him to apologise for pro-Israel comments
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will appeal the ruling ordering him to unreservedly apologise and retract his pro-Israel comments.Read More
Domestic workers can now claim for workplace injury, but employers must register
New Coida rules have been gazetted. The next step is for relevant parties to make sure domestic workers do benefit says Sadsawu.Read More
[VIDEOS] Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office
Protesters want UCT management to meet with them to address their financial struggles and historical debt.Read More
Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS
DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy.Read More
Public order policing: 'Police should only use weapons as a last resort'
Independent researcher in policing David Bruce says weapons should only be used on command but these standards are not applied.Read More