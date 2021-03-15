Latest kangaroo court due to Delft population explosion and a community fed up?





A concerning video has been circulating on social media platforms of vigilantism in the community of Delft, explains Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

The video depicts two naked men being viciously assaulted by community members. They were accused of selling stolen items.

Most troubling is that there is a South African Police Service vehicle in the background, notes Lester.

A member of the SAPS appears to watch the beating, get into his vehicle and then reverse from the scene.

Although the video has been making the rounds now, the violent incident occurred last month where it has been reported that one of the assault victims died in hospital shortly after the attack while the other sustained serious injury.

Pastor Charles George, Public Relations Officer for the Delft Community Policing Forum speaks Lester about the troubling incident.

It took place a few weeks ago and it happened in the Leiden area in Delft. Pastor Charles George, Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum

George notes that crime is a major issue on Delft.

These two gentlemen were allegedly selling stolen goods. They were also accused of breaking into homes in the area and robbing people on the street. Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum

Based on that accusation you saw in the video how the community dealt with it. Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum

Pastor George notes that the Delft community is very divided.

Currently, we have a divided community in the sense that we must not assume that everyone in Delft is going to be partakers of this kind of brutality. Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum

He says many are law-abiding citizens but there are others who have had enough.

There are those who are fed up with crime and taking the law into their own hands as you saw in the video. Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum

In the video, one thing that stands out, is you see normal residents walking past the incident. In another area, people would be shocked to see that, but our people have become so desensitised. Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum

What is the CPF response to the fact that a SAPS vehicle and officers can be seen nearby watching what is being termed a kangaroo court, asks Lester?

George says this is being investigated.

But, he adds, there is a population explosion in Delft and simply not enough police to serve the area.

I am speaking of the land invasion - over 1000 new shacks that have just been erected on public open land. I am also talking about the new housing development that was handed over to the residents, new clinics, new shopping centres - yet we only have one police station to service Delft. Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum

From a policing perspective, there is not sufficient capacity to police the crowd, says Pastor George.

Police response times take so long that people are just fed up with being robbed on a daily basis. Pastor Charles George. Public Relations Officer - Delft Community Policing Forum

