'Mogoeng’s legacy marred by controversial comments towards end of his tenure'





Mogoeng has come drawn criticism for recent public remarks.

The Chief Justice faced criticism after appearing to voice his full support for Israel during a webinar in June last year.

On Sunday, he announced plans to challenge a ruling ordering him to unreservedly apologise and retract his pro-Israel comments.

He's also come under fire for linking the Covid-19 vaccine to satanism during a prayer at a public event in December.

Charges were brought against him by a health advocacy group following his controversial vaccine claims.

His comments have sparked debate about the possible conflict between his religious views and his judicial duties.

Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the University of Cape Town's Democratic Governance and Rights Unit (DGRU) says Mogoeng's controversial comments will form a part of his legacy.

Mogoeng's decade-long tenure at the Constitutional Court comes to an end in October 2021.

Oxtoby says the judiciary may have to think long and hard about the qualities required for the next Chief Justice to replace Mogoeng.

It's in a way quite unfortunate that the comments - the Israel comments and the vaccine comments after them - are coming near the end of his tenure. I think they will definitely be a part of his legacy. Chris Oxtoby, Researcher - Democratic Governance And Rights Unit at UCT

This whole episode is not a great thing for the judiciary, generally, to see its most senior judge embroiled in this kind of controversy. Chris Oxtoby, Researcher - Democratic Governance And Rights Unit at UCT

As Chief Justice, there are times when one perhaps needs to reign in one's personal views in the interest of the institution that you head. Chris Oxtoby, Researcher - Democratic Governance And Rights Unit at UCT

He does have a right to hold his own religious beliefs but I think it's important to remember that not all rights are unlimited. Chris Oxtoby, Researcher - Democratic Governance And Rights Unit at UCT

It's a fascinating trajectory to watch. It almost seems as if as the Chief Justice's time in office comes to an end... that the religious beliefs - which were always there - [are becoming] front and centre in his public statements. Chris Oxtoby, Researcher - Democratic Governance And Rights Unit at UCT

