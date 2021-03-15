Absa keeps its powder dry, deferring dividends, as earnings slump





Click here for all our "Personal Finance" articles in one place.

Absa will declare no annual dividend, the bank announced on Monday, despite its competitors reinstating pay-outs.

Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele spoke to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Its headline earnings per share dropped 58% (to 730.9 cents) in the year to 31 December 2020.

The lender’s credit impairments ballooned 163% (to R20.6 billion).

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele.

We will see some recovery in 2021… somewhat stronger than we thought… Daniel Mminele, CEO - Absa Group

We are the largest funder or those projects [renewable energy] … Daniel Mminele, CEO - Absa Group

We’re adapting to the situation as it unfolds… We pencilled in a recovery of just over 3.1%... Daniel Mminele, CEO - Absa Group

We won’t be able to replace Peter… Daniel Mminele, CEO - Absa Group

Listen to the interview in the audio below.