Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion

Sun International declared a drop in income from continuing operations of 49% from (to R6.1 billion) on Monday.

© artush/123rf.com

Adjusted headline earnings fell from R763 million to a loss of R1.1 billion.

2020 was the worst year in Sun International's entire history.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming.

When restrictions were lifted… We got up to 80% of casino revenue… Unfortunately, the hotel side… is under pressure… Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

We’re pushing… the government to recognise that vaccinated people should be allowed to travel… Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

Listen to the interview in the audio below.