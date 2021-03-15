Stadio – spun out from Curro – is enrolling far more students than expected
Stadio Holdings enrolled 35 031 students in 2020, the company reported on Monday, up 10% on enrolments in 2019.
The private tertiary education company enrolled 28 664 distance learning students and 6367 contact learning students.
Student enrolments substantially outperformed expectations.
Core headline earnings rose by 33% (to R117 million) with core headline earnings per share increasing by 31% (to 14.2 cents).
Revenue rose by 14% (to R933 million).
Stadio aims to enrol 56 000 students by 2026.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stadio Holdings CEO Chris Vorster.
We are upbeat…Chris Vorster, CEO - Stadio Holdings
… it gave us the opportunity to cut costs… By going online… we occurred savings…Chris Vorster, CEO - Stadio Holdings
There will always be a place for an on-campus offering… There will always be a place for an on-campus offering…Chris Vorster, CEO - Stadio Holdings
It’s very unfortunate what is happening currently in our industry… Private higher education… gets no funding from the government… The unrest hasn’t affected us thus far… We're confident about our offerings...Chris Vorster, CEO - Stadio Holdings
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
