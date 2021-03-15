Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Stadio – spun out from Curro – is enrolling far more students than expected

15 March 2021 6:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
investments
stock picks
curro
Stadio
company results
Stadio Holdings
Stadio Holdings results
Chris Vorster

It aims to enrol 56 000 students by 2026. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadio Holdings CEO Chris Vorster.

Stadio Holdings enrolled 35 031 students in 2020, the company reported on Monday, up 10% on enrolments in 2019.

The private tertiary education company enrolled 28 664 distance learning students and 6367 contact learning students.

RELATED: Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary)

© kzenon/123rf.com

Student enrolments substantially outperformed expectations.

Core headline earnings rose by 33% (to R117 million) with core headline earnings per share increasing by 31% (to 14.2 cents).

Revenue rose by 14% (to R933 million).

Stadio aims to enrol 56 000 students by 2026.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stadio Holdings CEO Chris Vorster.

We are upbeat…

Chris Vorster, CEO - Stadio Holdings

… it gave us the opportunity to cut costs… By going online… we occurred savings…

Chris Vorster, CEO - Stadio Holdings

There will always be a place for an on-campus offering… There will always be a place for an on-campus offering…

Chris Vorster, CEO - Stadio Holdings

It’s very unfortunate what is happening currently in our industry… Private higher education… gets no funding from the government… The unrest hasn’t affected us thus far… We're confident about our offerings...

Chris Vorster, CEO - Stadio Holdings

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




