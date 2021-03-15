Eskom to heap 6 weeks of load-shedding hell upon longsuffering South Africans
South Africa’s electricity-starved economy is facing a bleak next six weeks, according to energy expert Chris Yelland, as Eskom continues with desperately needed maintenance despite the increased risk of load-shedding.
Eskom expects 26 days of load-shedding this winter in a “worst-case scenario”.
All Eskom’s coalfired power plants are adequately supplied with fuel, according to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
De Ruyter on Monday revealed that theft and vandalism at the state-owned utility is costing taxpayers R2 billion a year.
Municipalities owe Eskom R35.2 billion, said De Ruyter.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phillip Dukash, Head of Generation at Eskom.
It’s true. It’s taking rather long… it takes two years to plan an outage… We are playing catchup…Phillip Dukash, Head of Generation - Eskom
The plant was driven hard…Phillip Dukash, Head of Generation - Eskom
Our fleet is really old… We need new generation… We need about 4000 MW… The debt is high… We’re looking at options…Phillip Dukash, Head of Generation - Eskom
Our rate of maintenance has improved… We’re hoping not to move beyond Stage 2… worst-case, Stage 3…Phillip Dukash, Head of Generation - Eskom
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
