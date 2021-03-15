GP govt blew R117m on six contracts for potentially harmful Covid-19 fumigation





According to Maverick Citizen, six companies were paid at least R117 million for fumigation services and sanitising buildings for the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) between March 2020 and January 2021.

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says the ongoing contracts were awarded despite advice against the use of chemical fogging (also known as fumigation or misting) by the World Health Organisation (WHO) back in May 2020.

Heywood, who co-wrote an investigative piece for Maverick Citizen, says Gauteng officials have not provided any proper explanations for the wasteful expenditure.

Compared to the R117 million spent for six fumigating contracts in Gauteng, the Western Cape says it spent R36 million in the 2020/21 financial year on most internal cleaning services and KwaZulu-Natal spent just roughly R5 million on in-house cleaners.

Heywood says the Gauteng government has a track record of poor governance and accountability during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gauteng Department of Education spent more than R431 million on sanitising schools over a three-month period between June and August 2020.

They also misspent more than R1 billion on incomplete field hospitals.

It's basically chemical fogging. Something that our own government and the WHO first recommended against in May of last year. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

Not only is it wasteful of very, very large amounts of money. It is also potentially dangerous. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

Whereas the first wave of corruption was around personal protective equipment, it seems like people with corrupt intent have discovered that fogging and fumigating offers an equally good way to make fast bucks for no public good. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

As far as I know, all of these contracts are ongoing. Really, there's no justification for it. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

