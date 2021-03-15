How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
Click here for all business book reviews in one place.
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed NJ Ayuk, Chairperson of the African Energy Chamber.
Ayuk spoke about his new book, “Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals”, the follow-up to his “Big Barrels: African Oil & Gas and the Quest for Prosperity”.
The description on Takealot.com:
Energy can and must work better for Africans.
“Billions at Play”, the follow up to Ayuk's “Big Barrels”, tells us how.
As Opec Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo says in his foreword, Ayuk is a dreamer.
But he is a dreamer with an action plan, and, through this book, he gives Africans the tools to get more from the energy industry.
How did Africa get here and what comes next?
How do African countries and societies get the most value from their resources?
What exactly can African leaders do to put their countries on a sustainable, profitable path?
How can all parties win in Africa's energy deals of the coming decades?
Ayuk expertly argues the case for greater female empowerment, better governance, and more responsive national oil companies.
He points the way to a more powerful African presence on the world stage through African Opec membership and through energy value chain development and examines America's role in Africa.
A career dedicated to advocacy and deal-making in African energy makes NJ Ayuk the most qualified individual to show how energy can indeed work harder and act as the engine for African growth.
Building on the success of his first book “Big Barrels”, Ayuk in “Billions at Play” gives us his unique take on what leaders and investors can do to sign deals and build success in this complex business.
Big Barrels gave us the African success stories.
Billions at Play explains how energy can help achieve the African Dream.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143129732_stock-illustration-oil-market-crisis-or-growth-large-group-of-oil-barrels-3d-render-illustration.html?term=cheap%2Boil&vti=o17jlkvy0a3w3upekx-1-54
More from Business Books
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)
Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now
The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.Read More
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More
Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world
"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.Read More
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian
Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.Read More
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".Read More