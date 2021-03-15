Causal link between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots unlikely, says top advisor





A number of European countries have temporarily suspended the use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford over blood clot concerns.

Germany, France, Italy, are the latest nations to halt the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine despite the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) maintaining that it is safe to use.

Professor Barry Schoub, who chairs South Africa's Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on vaccines, believes that the suspension of the AstraZeneca jab in some countries is unnecessary.

Schoub does not believe that there is a link between the shot and an increased risk of developing blood clots.

"I would have thought better not to suspend it, rather vaccinate but at the same time do a thorough investigation", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

We need to find out: Is there a causal association? I think at this stage, probably not. But it's got to be investigated. I'm not aware of any vaccine at this stage that's been associated with thromboembolism, in other words, blood clots. Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines

The tendency is probably that it's not related. Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines

It's fairly rare. It's 30 cases so far where they have demonstrated some blood clots out of 5 million doses... One of those patients died. Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines

This vaccine is a good vaccine. It's a good, effective, safe, easy-to-store vaccine. Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: