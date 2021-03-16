Third wave coming? 'Superspreader events drive upward trajectory of Covid'





With the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations still in its early stages in South Africa, what do we need to do in order to cope with the arrival of the dreaded third wave of infections?

RELATED: WC health authorities concerned that Easter and Ramadan could be spreader events

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Alex van den Heever, health, and social security systems specialist.

We have to look at what happened with the second wave. There was a general expectation that there wouldn't be a rise or a wave occurring over the December period. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

But this expectation did not materialise.

People went to what we term superspreader events...and that is really what drives the upward trajectory of the epidemic. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

If we go into the Easter period where people go to parties, where people collect in indoor spaces that is what makes the difference. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

He says the problem during the second wave was not necessarily going to shopping malls or restaurants.

Restaurants tended to be outdoors and relatively safe. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

December restrictions effectively targeted pubs, bars, shebeens, nightclubs, and parties where people were more likely to become infected, he notes.

Funerals remain in question.

If funerals are going to be indoor gatherings with large concentrations of people then you have to restrict them. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

He says the restriction of gathering sizes should continue indoors.

Outdoors is much safer. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

Those rave parties in November/December last year were the big driver for the uptick - but also nightclubs, pubs, shebeens, and taxis with closed windows. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

None of the taxis I see drive with open windows which mean people are routinely being infected in taxis. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

Should we be concerned with Easter is around the corner, as we see counties such as Italy planning a lockdown?

At this stage, there are no indications that we have a problem. Italy is reacting to an upward surge. We tend to react after the event, so we will have to see whether or not the Easter Weekend generates an upward trajectory. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

I think what we should be doing, in terms of the regulations, is being a lot stricter in gathering sizes that are indoors, and enforcing things like windows down in transportation. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

People need to be responsible but I don't think we have to go into this period with restrictions. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

Listen to the interview in the audio below: