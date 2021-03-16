Third wave coming? 'Superspreader events drive upward trajectory of Covid'
With the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations still in its early stages in South Africa, what do we need to do in order to cope with the arrival of the dreaded third wave of infections?
RELATED: WC health authorities concerned that Easter and Ramadan could be spreader events
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Alex van den Heever, health, and social security systems specialist.
We have to look at what happened with the second wave. There was a general expectation that there wouldn't be a rise or a wave occurring over the December period.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
But this expectation did not materialise.
People went to what we term superspreader events...and that is really what drives the upward trajectory of the epidemic.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
If we go into the Easter period where people go to parties, where people collect in indoor spaces that is what makes the difference.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
He says the problem during the second wave was not necessarily going to shopping malls or restaurants.
Restaurants tended to be outdoors and relatively safe.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
December restrictions effectively targeted pubs, bars, shebeens, nightclubs, and parties where people were more likely to become infected, he notes.
Funerals remain in question.
If funerals are going to be indoor gatherings with large concentrations of people then you have to restrict them.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
He says the restriction of gathering sizes should continue indoors.
Outdoors is much safer.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
Those rave parties in November/December last year were the big driver for the uptick - but also nightclubs, pubs, shebeens, and taxis with closed windows.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
None of the taxis I see drive with open windows which mean people are routinely being infected in taxis.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
Should we be concerned with Easter is around the corner, as we see counties such as Italy planning a lockdown?
At this stage, there are no indications that we have a problem. Italy is reacting to an upward surge. We tend to react after the event, so we will have to see whether or not the Easter Weekend generates an upward trajectory.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
I think what we should be doing, in terms of the regulations, is being a lot stricter in gathering sizes that are indoors, and enforcing things like windows down in transportation.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
People need to be responsible but I don't think we have to go into this period with restrictions.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/artitcom/artitcom1806/artitcom180600015/102892458-christians-raising-their-hands-in-praise-and-worship-at-a-night-music-concert-eucharist-therapy-bles.jpg
More from Local
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'
"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.Read More
GP govt blew R117m on six contracts for potentially harmful Covid-19 fumigation
The Gauteng government has reportedly wasted R117 million over 11 months on unnecessary and potentially dangerous Covid-19 fumigation.Read More
'Mogoeng’s legacy marred by controversial comments towards end of his tenure'
Some experts have warned that recent public comments by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng have the potential to undermine his legacy.Read More
Latest kangaroo court due to Delft population explosion and a community fed up?
Delft CPF's Pastor Charles George says there are thousands of new shacks, houses, malls, and clinics, yet only one police station.Read More
Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification
'A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint of the trawl fishery,' explain Dr Jean Harris of Wildoceans.Read More
WC health authorities concerned that Easter and Ramadan could be spreader events
Officials in the Western Cape are concerned that activities held over Easter and Ramadan may trigger a new wave of Covid-19 infections.Read More
Mogoeng to challenge ruling instructing him to apologise for pro-Israel comments
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will appeal the ruling ordering him to unreservedly apologise and retract his pro-Israel comments.Read More
UPDATE: Eskom extends Stage 2 load shedding until Wednesday morning
Eskom announced on Sunday afternoon that Stage 2 power cuts will continue until Wednesday.Read More
UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration
Amid ongoing student protests over financial exclusion, UCT has announced that it will allow students with debt from 2020 to register for 2021.Read More
[WATCH] Friends, family remember life of veteran journalist Karima Brown
A memorial service for the late journalist and political analyst Karima Brown was held at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg on Saturday.Read More