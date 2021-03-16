'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:15
PnP to cap garlic & ginger prices - Competition Commission
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kobus Laubscher - Agricultural economist and consultant at Agility Agri
Today at 12:15
The Gauteng Provincial Government releases the Gauteng Municipalities Committee of Inquiry Report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
non HCWs are registering on the website for vaccine - Denosa responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sibongiseni Delihlazo, DENOSA Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
The National Assembly will vote on whether to set up an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office later this afternoon.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:27
SA vaccination calculator
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alastair Otter
Today at 12:27
Acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is visiting six tertiary institutions in the next five weeks to meet managers, student representative councils (SRCs) and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) representatives, among other interest
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Oupa Segalwe- Public Protectors Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
Special visas: Something South Africa should consider to attract skills?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 12:37
Voice note: The four policeman arrested in connection with the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court tomorrow.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:40
Violent attacks on cyclists continue amid lockdown - WP Cycling Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharief Peters - Chairperson at Western Province Cycling Association
Today at 12:41
Sasco set to meet with ANC and some ministers to find solutions to the student protests.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bamanye Matiwane - President at South African Students Congress (Sasco)
Today at 12:45
Rhodes University joins nationwide protests: They air out their grievances.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lebohang Nkambule- Rhodes University SRC president
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Audio: Eskom says the country’s power system remains vulnerable and volatile, and that South Africans should brace themselves for load shedding for the next few years. Bongani speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
The Competition Commission is pleading with food retailers to follow suit after Pick n Pay became the first to cap its gross profit margin for ginger and garlic for a period of time.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Zubeida Jaffer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
Today at 13:40
Travel - Walking Safaris
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dennis Costello
Hlengiwe Magagula
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roxanne Atkinson
Today at 14:50
Music with Luna Paige
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Luna Paige
Today at 15:10
EWN:Political leadership pay their respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 16:40
#R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R500 000 for student fees
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:13
Shoprite holdings results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lourens Harmse - Head of Africa Trading at RMB
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible' "We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer. 16 March 2021 8:47 AM
Third wave coming? 'Superspreader events drive upward trajectory of Covid' Health and social security systems specialist Prof Alex van den Heever says Easter parties, especially indoors, are a concern. 16 March 2021 8:14 AM
GP govt blew R117m on six contracts for potentially harmful Covid-19 fumigation The Gauteng government has reportedly wasted R117 million over 11 months on unnecessary and potentially dangerous Covid-19 fumigat... 15 March 2021 5:45 PM
View all Local
'SAPS gun permit system turned off due to non-payment of service provider' SA Arms and Ammo Dealers Association's Martin Hood says it is a very large crisis in the management of firearms in South Africa. 15 March 2021 2:25 PM
Latest kangaroo court due to Delft population explosion and a community fed up? Delft CPF's Pastor Charles George says there are thousands of new shacks, houses, malls, and clinics, yet only one police station. 15 March 2021 1:31 PM
Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification 'A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint of the trawl fishery,' explain Dr Jean Harris of Wildoceans. 15 March 2021 12:08 PM
View all Politics
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world' There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity. 16 March 2021 10:19 AM
Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 15 March 2021 7:25 PM
Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact. 15 March 2021 7:00 PM
View all Business
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert. 15 March 2021 4:14 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win! Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part. 12 March 2021 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has made it to the final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards. 16 March 2021 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala. 14 March 2021 10:20 AM
View all Entertainment
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Causal link between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots unlikely, says top advisor One of SA's top advisors on Covid-19 vaccines says it's unlikely that there's a causal link between the AstraZeneca shot and blood... 15 March 2021 6:46 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'

16 March 2021 8:47 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
CSIR
Loadshedding
Electricity
Load shedding
Medupi
Power supply
Electricity generation
Electricity supply
Council for Scientific and Industrial Research
Refilwe Moloto
energy
load-shedding
kusile
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Andre de Ruyter
Duvha
State of the System
Jarrad Wright

"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.

RELATED: Eskom to heap 6 weeks of load-shedding hell upon longsuffering South Africans

Five more years of load shedding hell; that is what you can look forward to from Eskom, because of its 4000 MW shortfall.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter delivered the grim message in his State of the System briefing on Monday.

It’s not your imagination; Eskom’s ability to keep the lights on is regressing, according to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Despite R450 billion spent on building Kusile and Medupi (they may yet end up bankrupting us all), Eskom is only able to produce 10% less than it managed in 2010.

RELATED: 'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid'

Loadshedding? No problem! If only we could share our surplus with the grid... © kzenon/123rf.com

The CSIR recently published a report that found in 2020 we endured 859 hours of load shedding - the most "intensive" year of power cuts in our recent history.

In other words, Eskom failed to produce enough electricity to fuel the weakest economy in South Africa’s entire history.

The report found that wind and solar now contributed double as much power to the grid as do nuclear.

Right now, thee powers stations (Tutuka, Duvha and Kusile) are extremely poorly performing.

RELATED: Amazon to build large power station in N Cape – will distribute on Eskom’s grid

Refilwe Moloto interviewed the report’s co-author, Dr Jarrad Wright.

During 2020, although we saw reduced demand, we saw about 859 hours of load shedding. So, for 10% of 2020, we had load shedding… During April demand fell significantly… Nothing changed in terms of energy availability…

Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR

Eskom is really trying to get Tutuka, Duvha and Kusile right… We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning… We’re going to be decommissioning some of them…

Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR

We recommend a customer response at scale… For all customers, in any way possible, to deploy self-supply options in the form of solar PV… reducing the strain on the grid…

Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR

There will be increasing amounts of load shedding… It’s not going to look good…

Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR

RELATED: Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




16 March 2021 8:47 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
CSIR
Loadshedding
Electricity
Load shedding
Medupi
Power supply
Electricity generation
Electricity supply
Council for Scientific and Industrial Research
Refilwe Moloto
energy
load-shedding
kusile
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Andre de Ruyter
Duvha
State of the System
Jarrad Wright

More from Business

'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'

16 March 2021 10:19 AM

There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas

15 March 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion

15 March 2021 7:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash

15 March 2021 7:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadio – spun out from Curro – is enrolling far more students than expected

15 March 2021 6:52 PM

It aims to enrol 56 000 students by 2026. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadio Holdings CEO Chris Vorster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa keeps its powder dry, deferring dividends, as earnings slump

15 March 2021 6:35 PM

Its competitors are paying dividends. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to heap 6 weeks of load-shedding hell upon SA in 'worst-case scenario'

15 March 2021 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Phillip Dukash, Head of Generation at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eastern Cape factory set to produce vaccines for Johnson & Johnson

15 March 2021 12:33 PM

Aspen says plans to produce the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at its Eastern Cape facility are on track.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification

15 March 2021 12:08 PM

'A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint of the trawl fishery,' explain Dr Jean Harris of Wildoceans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pauli van Wyk: Alleged ringleaders of VBS looting caught

15 March 2021 10:58 AM

The investigative journalist says businesspeople, chartered accountants, and lawyers, worked in a concerted effort to loot bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Third wave coming? 'Superspreader events drive upward trajectory of Covid'

16 March 2021 8:14 AM

Health and social security systems specialist Prof Alex van den Heever says Easter parties, especially indoors, are a concern.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GP govt blew R117m on six contracts for potentially harmful Covid-19 fumigation

15 March 2021 5:45 PM

The Gauteng government has reportedly wasted R117 million over 11 months on unnecessary and potentially dangerous Covid-19 fumigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mogoeng’s legacy marred by controversial comments towards end of his tenure'

15 March 2021 2:01 PM

Some experts have warned that recent public comments by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng have the potential to undermine his legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Latest kangaroo court due to Delft population explosion and a community fed up?

15 March 2021 1:31 PM

Delft CPF's Pastor Charles George says there are thousands of new shacks, houses, malls, and clinics, yet only one police station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification

15 March 2021 12:08 PM

'A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint of the trawl fishery,' explain Dr Jean Harris of Wildoceans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC health authorities concerned that Easter and Ramadan could be spreader events

15 March 2021 10:59 AM

Officials in the Western Cape are concerned that activities held over Easter and Ramadan may trigger a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mogoeng to challenge ruling instructing him to apologise for pro-Israel comments

14 March 2021 2:08 PM

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will appeal the ruling ordering him to unreservedly apologise and retract his pro-Israel comments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UPDATE: Eskom extends Stage 2 load shedding until Wednesday morning

14 March 2021 12:41 PM

Eskom announced on Sunday afternoon that Stage 2 power cuts will continue until Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration

14 March 2021 11:36 AM

Amid ongoing student protests over financial exclusion, UCT has announced that it will allow students with debt from 2020 to register for 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Friends, family remember life of veteran journalist Karima Brown

13 March 2021 12:20 PM

A memorial service for the late journalist and political analyst Karima Brown was held at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages

16 March 2021 11:08 AM

The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas

15 March 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you

10 March 2021 8:46 PM

Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'

10 March 2021 7:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?

9 March 2021 8:53 PM

Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at

4 March 2021 8:53 PM

Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy

4 March 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle

3 March 2021 7:37 PM

'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place?

2 March 2021 8:52 PM

After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter?

2 March 2021 7:14 AM

Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Third wave coming? 'Superspreader events drive upward trajectory of Covid'

Local

'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'

Business Lifestyle

'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'

Business Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Petition calling for justice in Musa Magasela’s murder gets over 8k signatures

16 March 2021 12:09 PM

What can we do to slow down the arrival of the COVID-19 third wave?

16 March 2021 11:24 AM

NHLS set to conduct COVID rapid test to monitor success of vaccines

16 March 2021 10:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA