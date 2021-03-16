'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'
RELATED: Eskom to heap 6 weeks of load-shedding hell upon longsuffering South Africans
Five more years of load shedding hell; that is what you can look forward to from Eskom, because of its 4000 MW shortfall.
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter delivered the grim message in his State of the System briefing on Monday.
It’s not your imagination; Eskom’s ability to keep the lights on is regressing, according to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
Despite R450 billion spent on building Kusile and Medupi (they may yet end up bankrupting us all), Eskom is only able to produce 10% less than it managed in 2010.
RELATED: 'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid'
The CSIR recently published a report that found in 2020 we endured 859 hours of load shedding - the most "intensive" year of power cuts in our recent history.
In other words, Eskom failed to produce enough electricity to fuel the weakest economy in South Africa’s entire history.
The report found that wind and solar now contributed double as much power to the grid as do nuclear.
Right now, thee powers stations (Tutuka, Duvha and Kusile) are extremely poorly performing.
RELATED: Amazon to build large power station in N Cape – will distribute on Eskom’s grid
Refilwe Moloto interviewed the report’s co-author, Dr Jarrad Wright.
During 2020, although we saw reduced demand, we saw about 859 hours of load shedding. So, for 10% of 2020, we had load shedding… During April demand fell significantly… Nothing changed in terms of energy availability…Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR
Eskom is really trying to get Tutuka, Duvha and Kusile right… We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning… We’re going to be decommissioning some of them…Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR
We recommend a customer response at scale… For all customers, in any way possible, to deploy self-supply options in the form of solar PV… reducing the strain on the grid…Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR
There will be increasing amounts of load shedding… It’s not going to look good…Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR
RELATED: Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_41138422_couple-of-man-and-woman-sitting-in-front-of-their-home-or-house-in-wicker-chairs.html?term=solar%2Bhouse&vti=lq45jer72m4zk00ofu-1-8
