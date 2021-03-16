Hotel bed sheets turned into school shirts for Cape Town pupils

Today at 12:15 PnP to cap garlic & ginger prices - Competition Commission The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Kobus Laubscher - Agricultural economist and consultant at Agility Agri

Today at 12:15 The Gauteng Provincial Government releases the Gauteng Municipalities Committee of Inquiry Report. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:23 non HCWs are registering on the website for vaccine - Denosa responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sibongiseni Delihlazo, DENOSA Spokesperson

Today at 12:23 The National Assembly will vote on whether to set up an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office later this afternoon. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:27 SA vaccination calculator The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alastair Otter

Today at 12:27 Acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is visiting six tertiary institutions in the next five weeks to meet managers, student representative councils (SRCs) and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) representatives, among other interest The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Oupa Segalwe- Public Protectors Spokesperson

Today at 12:37 Special visas: Something South Africa should consider to attract skills? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb

Today at 12:37 Voice note: The four policeman arrested in connection with the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court tomorrow. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:40 Violent attacks on cyclists continue amid lockdown - WP Cycling Association responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sharief Peters - Chairperson at Western Province Cycling Association

Today at 12:41 Sasco set to meet with ANC and some ministers to find solutions to the student protests. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bamanye Matiwane - President at South African Students Congress (Sasco)

Today at 12:45 Rhodes University joins nationwide protests: They air out their grievances. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lebohang Nkambule- Rhodes University SRC president

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:52 Audio: Eskom says the country’s power system remains vulnerable and volatile, and that South Africans should brace themselves for load shedding for the next few years. Bongani speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:56 The Competition Commission is pleading with food retailers to follow suit after Pick n Pay became the first to cap its gross profit margin for ginger and garlic for a period of time. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission

Today at 13:07 On the couch with Zubeida Jaffer Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Zubeida Jaffer

Today at 13:40 Travel - Walking Safaris Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dennis Costello

Hlengiwe Magagula

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Roxanne Atkinson

Today at 14:50 Music with Luna Paige Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Luna Paige

Today at 15:10 EWN:Political leadership pay their respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 16:40 #R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R500 000 for student fees Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 18:13 Shoprite holdings results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

