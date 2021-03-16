Hotel bed sheets turned into school shirts for Cape Town pupils
Through a collaboration with Marriott International and non-profit organisation Royal Kidz about 320 children at Klipheuwel Primary school in Durbanville received new school shirts, jackets, shoes, and socks most of which was made from repurposed hotel bed sheets.
Marriott International and Royal Kidz have been working together over the past 18 months, handing over a total of 3 000 similar donations to date to schools in under-served communities. Danolene Johanessen is the founder of Royal Kidz.
It was really about the passion of kids and children in need and just wanting to see them thrive.Danolene Johanessen, Founder - Royal Kidz
One of the core reasons for starting this project was because I saw a boy walking to school with no shoes on his feet and that really changed the core of my heart.Danolene Johanessen, Founder - Royal Kidz
In 2017 Royal Kidz began working on projects with the Marriott Group to provide shoes for children in need.
Sheets For Shirt has not been realised at that stage yet, she says.
But as time went by we realised something good could come out of nothing. What people normally see as waste, we could see as a potential to clothe some kids and that is how Sheets For Shirts was started.Danolene Johanessen, Founder - Royal Kidz
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/serezniy/serezniy1811/serezniy181125052/111787861-clean-shirts-hanging-on-rack-in-laundry.jpg