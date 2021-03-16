'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'
South Africa has the cheapest beer on the planet.
At an average price of $1.68 (about R25) per 330 ml bottle, there is no country on Earth where beer costs less, according to research by Expensivity.
South Africans are the world’s ninth biggest beer drinkers, according to the same research.
Qatar has the most expensive beer in the world, at an average price of $11.26 (R168).
People in the Czech Republic drink more beer (468 per person per year) than any other nation in the world.
Germans spend more on beer ($1907.78 or about R28 400 per year) than any other nation in the world.
Cheapest countries to buy beer:
-
South Africa $1.68
-
Ukraine $1.76
-
Argentina $1.79
-
Bosnia $1.96
-
Ghana $2.05
-
Tunisia $2.09
-
Georgia $2.3
-
North Macedonia $2.34
-
Chile $2.40
-
Czech Republic $2.49
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_53605156_hansome-amusing-man-with-beard-holding-bottle-of-beer-and-looking-on-it-over-white-background.html
More from Business
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'
"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.Read More
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Read More
Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming.Read More
Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact.Read More
Stadio – spun out from Curro – is enrolling far more students than expected
It aims to enrol 56 000 students by 2026. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadio Holdings CEO Chris Vorster.Read More
Absa keeps its powder dry, deferring dividends, as earnings slump
Its competitors are paying dividends. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele.Read More
Eskom to heap 6 weeks of load-shedding hell upon SA in 'worst-case scenario'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Phillip Dukash, Head of Generation at Eskom.Read More
Eastern Cape factory set to produce vaccines for Johnson & Johnson
Aspen says plans to produce the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at its Eastern Cape facility are on track.Read More
Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification
'A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint of the trawl fishery,' explain Dr Jean Harris of Wildoceans.Read More
Pauli van Wyk: Alleged ringleaders of VBS looting caught
The investigative journalist says businesspeople, chartered accountants, and lawyers, worked in a concerted effort to loot bank.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape
Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert.Read More
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study
Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment.Read More
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win!
Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part.Read More
'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals
On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point in aid of animals.Read More
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Virtual bank cards provide greater security and peace of mind, says expert
Are virtual bank cards safe to use? Justmoney marketing boss Shafeeka Anthony says digital cards offer an extra layer of protection.Read More
Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey
Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes.Read More
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?
Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.Read More