SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom





'My Octopus Teacher' will go up against four other films in the Documentary Feature category when the Oscar Awards ceremony is held on Sunday 25 April.

The film follows South African filmmaker Craig Foster who develops an extraordinary relationship with an octopus while exploring a kelp forest near Simon's Town.

It has scored international success since its release on Netflix.

RELATED: SA doccie film 'My Octopus Teacher' shortlisted for Oscar nomination

The film has also been nominated for this year's British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) in the Documentary Feature category.

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds chats to CapeTalk host Africa Melane about the Documentary Feature category and the diversity of the Oscar nominations list this year.

We always think of the international film category as being the one to be in, but of course, there are fantastic documentary categories as well. Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane: