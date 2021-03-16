SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom
'My Octopus Teacher' will go up against four other films in the Documentary Feature category when the Oscar Awards ceremony is held on Sunday 25 April.
The film follows South African filmmaker Craig Foster who develops an extraordinary relationship with an octopus while exploring a kelp forest near Simon's Town.
It has scored international success since its release on Netflix.
RELATED: SA doccie film 'My Octopus Teacher' shortlisted for Oscar nomination
The film has also been nominated for this year's British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) in the Documentary Feature category.
Movie critic Gayle Edmunds chats to CapeTalk host Africa Melane about the Documentary Feature category and the diversity of the Oscar nominations list this year.
We always think of the international film category as being the one to be in, but of course, there are fantastic documentary categories as well.Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/theseachangeproject/photos/pcb.2743517179302890/2743511152636826/
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral
This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed.Read More
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala
Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala.Read More
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema'
A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the viral hit 'Jerusalema'.Read More
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America'
South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome.Read More
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery
Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure.Read More
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz
Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch.Read More
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?"
Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town.Read More
Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab
Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine.Read More
[WATCH] Video shows late Maya Angelou honouring 'beautiful' Xhosa language
In the footage, the poet and writer can be heard pronouncing the distinctive 'clicks' and calling isiXhosa a 'wonderful language'.Read More
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity
A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter.Read More