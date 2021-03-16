SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:41
Sasco set to meet with ANC and some ministers to find solutions to the student protests.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bamanye Matiwane - President at South African Students Congress (Sasco)
Today at 12:45
Rhodes University joins nationwide protests: They air out their grievances.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lebohang Nkambule- Rhodes University SRC president
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Audio: Eskom says the country’s power system remains vulnerable and volatile, and that South Africans should brace themselves for load shedding for the next few years. Bongani speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
The Competition Commission is pleading with food retailers to follow suit after Pick n Pay became the first to cap its gross profit margin for ginger and garlic for a period of time.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Zubeida Jaffer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
Today at 13:35
Fathers 4 Justice
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gary Da Silva - National Media And Public Relations Officer at Fathers For Justice
Today at 13:40
Travel - Walking Safaris
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dennis Costello
Hlengiwe Magagula
Today at 14:05
The Series - Money Management (Debt)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - The Unicorn Baby
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roxanne Atkinson
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Car seating mistakes
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Derek Kirby - Training Director at Masterdrive
Today at 14:50
Music with Luna Paige
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Luna Paige
Today at 15:10
EWN:Political leadership pay their respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 16:40
#R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R500 000 for student fees
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:13
Shoprite holdings results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lourens Harmse - Head of Africa Trading at RMB
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible' "We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer. 16 March 2021 8:47 AM
Third wave coming? 'Superspreader events drive upward trajectory of Covid' Health and social security systems specialist Prof Alex van den Heever says Easter parties, especially indoors, are a concern. 16 March 2021 8:14 AM
GP govt blew R117m on six contracts for potentially harmful Covid-19 fumigation The Gauteng government has reportedly wasted R117 million over 11 months on unnecessary and potentially dangerous Covid-19 fumigat... 15 March 2021 5:45 PM
View all Local
'SAPS gun permit system turned off due to non-payment of service provider' SA Arms and Ammo Dealers Association's Martin Hood says it is a very large crisis in the management of firearms in South Africa. 15 March 2021 2:25 PM
Latest kangaroo court due to Delft population explosion and a community fed up? Delft CPF's Pastor Charles George says there are thousands of new shacks, houses, malls, and clinics, yet only one police station. 15 March 2021 1:31 PM
Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification 'A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint of the trawl fishery,' explain Dr Jean Harris of Wildoceans. 15 March 2021 12:08 PM
View all Politics
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world' There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity. 16 March 2021 10:19 AM
Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 15 March 2021 7:25 PM
Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact. 15 March 2021 7:00 PM
View all Business
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert. 15 March 2021 4:14 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win! Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part. 12 March 2021 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has made it to the final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards. 16 March 2021 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala. 14 March 2021 10:20 AM
View all Entertainment
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Causal link between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots unlikely, says top advisor One of SA's top advisors on Covid-19 vaccines says it's unlikely that there's a causal link between the AstraZeneca shot and blood... 15 March 2021 6:46 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom

16 March 2021 11:16 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
BAFTA Awards
Oscar nomination
My Octopus Teacher
Oscars 2021

South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has made it to the final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards.

'My Octopus Teacher' will go up against four other films in the Documentary Feature category when the Oscar Awards ceremony is held on Sunday 25 April.

The film follows South African filmmaker Craig Foster who develops an extraordinary relationship with an octopus while exploring a kelp forest near Simon's Town.

It has scored international success since its release on Netflix.

RELATED: SA doccie film 'My Octopus Teacher' shortlisted for Oscar nomination

The film has also been nominated for this year's British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) in the Documentary Feature category.

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds chats to CapeTalk host Africa Melane about the Documentary Feature category and the diversity of the Oscar nominations list this year.

We always think of the international film category as being the one to be in, but of course, there are fantastic documentary categories as well.

Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:




More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral

15 March 2021 10:17 AM

This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed.

SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala

14 March 2021 10:20 AM

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala.

Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema'

9 March 2021 11:47 AM

A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the viral hit 'Jerusalema'.

[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America'

6 March 2021 10:56 AM

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome.

UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery

5 March 2021 6:12 PM

Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure.

[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz

4 March 2021 2:10 PM

Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch.

"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?"

4 March 2021 1:55 PM

Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town.

Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab

4 March 2021 12:15 PM

Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine.

[WATCH] Video shows late Maya Angelou honouring 'beautiful' Xhosa language

3 March 2021 5:26 PM

In the footage, the poet and writer can be heard pronouncing the distinctive 'clicks' and calling isiXhosa a 'wonderful language'.

Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity

1 March 2021 1:40 PM

A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter.

