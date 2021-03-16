God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages





The Catholic Church will not allow same-sex marriages because “God cannot bless sin”, the Vatican said on Monday.

The Vatican, in a note, said the Church welcomes and blesses gay people, but not their unions as they are “not part of God’s plan”.

The Vatican called gay sex “intrinsically disordered” but added that gay people must be treated with dignity and respect.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin’, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?” asked Sir Elton John.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

They say, ‘God can’t bless sin’. Who says that in 2021? Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

I think Elton John makes a fair point! It caused a debate; I think a valid one… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:55].