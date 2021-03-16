New unit takes on dog fighting, but community action key to stopping blood sport
The City has put together a new unit aimed at tackling dog fighting rings that are rife in Cape Town.
The joint team comprises of City Law Enforcement Animal Control officers, welfare inspectors from the SPCA, and members of the Safety and Security Investigations Unit (SSIU).
The City's JP Smith and SPCA's Belinda Abrahams have both appealed to Cape Town residents to come forward with information and evidence that could lead to successful convictions.
This is something that we must fight, we must end, and it is going to require everybody in communities to come forward and it is going to require people to be brave enough to speak out.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Any person found guilty on charges of animal fighting can be sentenced to a fine of up to R80,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years with a criminal record. They can also be denied future animal ownership.
According to Abrahams, dog fighters go to extreme lengths to hide their illegal activities and dodge law enforcement officers. This means that investigations can be diffiult, dangerous and expensive.
Signs to look out for if you suspect dog fighting is taking place in your area:
- the possession of pry bar or bite sticks which are used to pry the dog's jaws open
- the use of chains or ropes to tie the dogs down
- the presence of training equipment such as springpoles, tyres, conveyer belts
- dogs that are kept in confined and small spaces like alleys, garages or cages
- multiple dogs on a single property with signs of injuries and scaring
To report dog fighting cases, please call 107 (from a landline) or 021 480 7700.
If it is safe to do so, Abrahams says footage of dogfighting activity also helps strengthen criminal cases.
Smith adds that very few dog fighting cases end in criminal convictions because of lack of evidence.
You can make these reports anonymously and we are even willing to pay rewards for information - as we do with firearms and drugs - to make sure that we bring these people to book.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
We added a couple of investigating staff so that we could make sure that these cases were detected better and that when they are detected, we work with [SAPS] local detective to make sure that there is some kind of conviction.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Abrahams has described to CapeTalk the brutality of how the animals are bred, trained and used in dog fights.
She says bait dogs and game dogs "live in absolute torment". Dog fighters use bait dogs to let their game dogs practice mutilating another dog. The bait dogs are duct-taped at the mouth.
These dogs live in total isolation. They are emaciated, wounded and treated with cruelty on a daily basis.
"There's nothing kind or compassionate about dog fighting at any stage", Abrahams tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.
Even if they won the fight, there are no winners. The dogs are severely injured, nobody is going to take them to the vet.Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
We're seeing dogs who essentially live their entire lives on the chain. They only know the company of other dogs when they are being trained to fight them and they only know the company of other people when they are trained to fight.Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
You can also visit the Cape of Good Hope SPCA's website or email info@capespca.co.za to find out more about how to donate to the organisation's efforts.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93523735_dog-american-pit-bull-terrier-dog-barks-fierce-best-friend.html?
