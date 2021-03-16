Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger





Pick n Pay will cap how much it profits from skyrocketing garlic and ginger prices, after a flood of complaints to the Competition Commission.

Demand for garlic and ginger has boomed in South Africa and elsewhere during the pandemic, along with other agricultural commodities perceived as being healthy or immune-boosting.

© Michael Turner/123rf.com

Pick n Pay has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Competition Commission to limit its profit margins on ginger and garlic sales, setting an example for the retail sector.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri.

Laubscher spoke about Pick n Pay's reaction to claims of price gouging.

He also spoke about South Africa’s worsening food security rating, despite near-record agricultural yields.

You can buy the best quality ginger right now for less than R100 per kilogram… R400 per kilogram was abnormal… Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agri

There are increasing pockets of household food insecurity in South Africa… We rank 5th in Africa [food security] … Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agri

Global grain prices are increasing… Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agri

What is happening beyond the farm gate is a concern… What happens in the value chain? What causes those price increases? … It makes it unaffordable for poor people in South Africa to eat what they need. Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agri

Listen to the interview in the audio below.