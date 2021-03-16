Gun linked to Kinnear murder undergoing ballistics testing - Bishop Lavis CPF
Lieutenant Colonel Kinnear was gunned down in the driveway of his home in Bishop Lavis in September 2020. He had been investigating corruption among police as part of the anti-gang unit work he was involved in.
Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis CPF talks to Lester Kiewit about the case.
We cannot confirm at this stage, that the gun found on that guy is the one that murdered Lieutenant Colonel Kinnear because SAPS has not been able to verify that yet as it has been sent away for ballistics testing.Graham Lindhorst - Bishop Lavis CPF
Lindhorst says they welcome any arrest linked to the killing of Kinnear but feel the police are taking far too long to crack the case.
Only one arrest has been made so far, that of Zane Kilian, who pinged Kinnear's phone along with other police officers.
He says the family and community feel the investigation is dragging on.
The family feels the same as us in the community - that SAPS is really not coming to the party.Graham Lindhorst - Bishop Lavis CPF
He says the police have still not answered questions from Kinnear's widow Nicolette about why protection was taken away from the family before he was killed despite very real threats.
Listen to the interview below:
