'ANC split along factional lines on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane'





The ANC, in two minds, has called for an emergency meeting with its parliamentary caucus.

Members of Parliament is preparing to consider whether an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office should go ahead.

The National Assembly will consider a report by an independent panel, which found there is prima facie evidence of Mkhwebane’s misconduct or incompetence.

On the weekend, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the caucus would support an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Some ANC MPs such as MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe contradicted Majodina.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on 22 July 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Lester Kiewit interviewed Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

We can all see the ANC is split along factional lines on the Busisiwe Mkhwebane issue… Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

The chief whip is in a better position to soldier the forces… The speaker initiated the independent panel… Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

