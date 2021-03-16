75% spike in attacks on Cape Town cyclists - WP Cycling Association
An inadvertent effect of the softer lockdown has seen a spike in attacks on cyclists in Cape Town, suggests Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.
As more people have embraced these outdoor activities, have they become easy targets for criminals?
Western Province Cycling Association says it has seen a 75% increase in attacks on cyclists.
Chairperson at Western Province Cycling Association Sharief Peters says there has been a noticeable increase in attacks.
We are definitely seeing cyclists being targeted on our roads these days especially as cycling is an individual sport most of the time. You can jump on your bike and now we are being targeted as soft targets.Sharief Peters, Chairperson - Western Province Cycling Association
Mountain bike trails can be very remote but Peters says these attacks have been reduced.
Strangely enough, the mountain bike attacks have subsided a little bit. I think that is due to SANParks putting more people on the mountain and making sure they are ok, and we thank them for that.Sharief Peters, Chairperson - Western Province Cycling Association
Are there specific hotspots?
We are finding it happens anywhere at any time.Sharief Peters, Chairperson - Western Province Cycling Association
Although they have identified some hotspots, he says the most recent incident was in Wynberg last Sunday, where there has never been an attack before. So it seems as though any area is fair game.
I think criminals now know what the value of these bicycles is and the high demand.Sharief Peters, Chairperson - Western Province Cycling Association
The bicycles usually have accessories such as GPS clocks and other valuable items, and it seems criminals no longer just target cellphones, but rather the bike itself.
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_62524239_back-view-of-mountain-bike.html
