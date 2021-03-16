Fears of fraud as some frontliners told they're 'already registered' for vaccine
The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) says some of its members have apparently been unable to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).
The healthcare workers, mostly in Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng, claim that the EVDS portal will not allow them to sign up for the Covid-19 vaccine because they are "already registered" on the system.
Denosa spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo says this has allegedly happened to healthcare workers at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.
The union has called on the government to investigate suspected vaccine fraud urgently.
It's also called on health officials to tighten verification measures to fight against any manipulation by fraudsters.
With the threat of the third wave looming, Delihlazo says healthcare workers cannot afford to be turned away from getting vaccinated.
There are healthcare workers who have been reporting... that they've been trying, for instance, to register on the system and when they register it would say 'Oops! You've registered already' so you can't do it.Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa
They are quite frustrated because they want to be vaccinated... Someone has taken their space and we hope it gets looked into very urgently.Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa
We are very concerned. To us, it would appear that this is a case of impersonation.Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa
If non-healthcare workers are jumping the queue... we are heading for trouble.Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Eskom will shift to Stage 1 load shedding from Wednesday until Saturday
Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 5am on Wednesday and continue until 5am on Saturday.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years
Eskom says there have been a number of misleading news articles making "serious and regrettable mistakes" in their reporting on the power utility.Read More
'SA needs to do 150k jabs per day to vaccinate 67% of population by December'
A data expert says SA govt will have to administer 150,000 vaccines every day for the rest of the year in order to achieve herd immunity by December.Read More
75% spike in attacks on Cape Town cyclists - WP Cycling Association
Chairperson at Western Province Cycling Association Sharief Peters says criminals now seem to be after the bicycles themeslves.Read More
New unit takes on dog fighting, but community action key to stopping blood sport
The City of Cape Town's newly formed anti-dog fighting unit has urged resident to report incidents of dog fighting in their communities.Read More
'ANC split along factional lines on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane'
The ANC, in two minds, is meeting urgently. Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Gun linked to Kinnear murder undergoing ballistics testing - Bishop Lavis CPF
Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis CPF says the police need to speed up the investigation and make more arrests.Read More
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'
"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.Read More
Third wave coming? 'Superspreader events drive upward trajectory of Covid'
Health and social security systems specialist Prof Alex van den Heever says Easter parties, especially indoors, are a concern.Read More