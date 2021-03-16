Fears of fraud as some frontliners told they're 'already registered' for vaccine





The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) says some of its members have apparently been unable to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

The healthcare workers, mostly in Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng, claim that the EVDS portal will not allow them to sign up for the Covid-19 vaccine because they are "already registered" on the system.

Denosa spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo says this has allegedly happened to healthcare workers at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

The union has called on the government to investigate suspected vaccine fraud urgently.

It's also called on health officials to tighten verification measures to fight against any manipulation by fraudsters.

With the threat of the third wave looming, Delihlazo says healthcare workers cannot afford to be turned away from getting vaccinated.

There are healthcare workers who have been reporting... that they've been trying, for instance, to register on the system and when they register it would say 'Oops! You've registered already' so you can't do it. Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa

They are quite frustrated because they want to be vaccinated... Someone has taken their space and we hope it gets looked into very urgently. Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa

We are very concerned. To us, it would appear that this is a case of impersonation. Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa

If non-healthcare workers are jumping the queue... we are heading for trouble. Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Spokesperson - Denosa

