'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners'
In July last year, the UK government announced a special work visa for foreign Health and Social Care workers.
The initiative included faster visa turnaround times, reduced visa fees compared to those paid by other skilled applicants and exemption from the Immigration Health Surcharge.
The move aims to “attract the best and brightest health and care professionals in the world”, according to Home Secretary Piri Patel.
RELATED: 'Allowing more skilled foreigners into SA will make us all more prosperous'
South Africa is experiencing a mass exodus of healthcare professionals who look for greener pastures after graduating.
About half of practising nurses in South Africa are due to reach retirement age in the next 15 years, with not nearly enough in training to fill the shortfall.
-
Should South Africa consider something similar [UK]?
-
Do we need special visas to attract skills and address the growing skills shortage the country is facing?
Lester Kiewit interviewed Marisa Jacobs, Director at Xpatweb.
In Canada… those who graduated in South Africa in a medical field can immediately enter…Marisa Jacobs, Director - Xpatweb
There’s a high demand for medical graduates from South Africa…Marisa Jacobs, Director - Xpatweb
We need to retain South Africans… and attract foreigners… We have a critical skills list… it’s currently under review… Engineers are top of that list… ICT comes up high. Healthcare professionals, of course… C-suite execs with international experience…Marisa Jacobs, Director - Xpatweb
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111783053_hands-waving-flags-of-south-africa.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Bpatriotism&vti=o35n684y6ilrgsl6fj-2-19
More from Business
Why EskomSePush was temporarily suspended from the Google Play Store
The creators of the popular load shedding notification app EskomSePush were taken aback when their app was removed from the Google Play Store on Sunday.Read More
Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years
Eskom says there have been a number of misleading news articles making "serious and regrettable mistakes" in their reporting on the power utility.Read More
Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri.Read More
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'
There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity.Read More
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'
"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.Read More
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Read More
Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming.Read More
Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact.Read More
Stadio – spun out from Curro – is enrolling far more students than expected
It aims to enrol 56 000 students by 2026. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadio Holdings CEO Chris Vorster.Read More
Absa keeps its powder dry, deferring dividends, as earnings slump
Its competitors are paying dividends. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele.Read More
More from Opinion
Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri.Read More
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages
The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan".Read More
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'
"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.Read More
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business ventureRead More
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?
Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at
Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?Read More
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy
Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle
'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.Read More