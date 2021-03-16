'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners'





In July last year, the UK government announced a special work visa for foreign Health and Social Care workers.

The initiative included faster visa turnaround times, reduced visa fees compared to those paid by other skilled applicants and exemption from the Immigration Health Surcharge.

The move aims to “attract the best and brightest health and care professionals in the world”, according to Home Secretary Piri Patel.

RELATED: 'Allowing more skilled foreigners into SA will make us all more prosperous'

© rawpixel/123rf.com

South Africa is experiencing a mass exodus of healthcare professionals who look for greener pastures after graduating.

About half of practising nurses in South Africa are due to reach retirement age in the next 15 years, with not nearly enough in training to fill the shortfall.

Should South Africa consider something similar [UK]?

Do we need special visas to attract skills and address the growing skills shortage the country is facing?

Lester Kiewit interviewed Marisa Jacobs, Director at Xpatweb.

In Canada… those who graduated in South Africa in a medical field can immediately enter… Marisa Jacobs, Director - Xpatweb

There’s a high demand for medical graduates from South Africa… Marisa Jacobs, Director - Xpatweb

We need to retain South Africans… and attract foreigners… We have a critical skills list… it’s currently under review… Engineers are top of that list… ICT comes up high. Healthcare professionals, of course… C-suite execs with international experience… Marisa Jacobs, Director - Xpatweb

Listen to the interview in the audio below.