'SA needs to do 150k jabs per day to vaccinate 67% of population by December'
South Africa's government has set a target to vaccinate 67% of the population by the end of 2021 in order to achieve herd immunity.
So far, 147,753 vaccines have been administered to healthcare workers as a part of a Johnson & Johnson trial known as the Sisonke implementation study.
Data specialist Alastair Otter says at the current rate of vaccinations - just under 6,000 doses per day - it will take over 18 years to reach 67% of South Africa's population.
Otter is the co-founder of the Media Hack Collective, a data visualisation project which has recently published an online tool to calculate how long it will take to vaccinate 67% of South Africans.
There have been some concerns about the slow rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.
Otter says health officials will have to speed things up if they want to achieve their target.
In order to reach that target by the end of the year, we would have to do 150,000 vaccinations a day. Effectively, we'll probably need to be doing every day what we have done in the past month for the rest of the year.Alastair Otter, Co-founder - Media Hack Collective
We're at about 6,000 vaccines a day. Today, we are slightly below that.Alastair Otter, Co-founder - Media Hack Collective
At that current rate, it will take us 18 years and a number of months to achieve that 67%.Alastair Otter, Co-founder - Media Hack Collective
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
