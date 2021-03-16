[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads that show the vehicle in question tearing through rivers and climbing up mountains?
Well, Mazda has broken the mould with its TV campaign for its new CX-30.
"Made perfect, just for you" it proclaims and branding expert Andy Rice agrees.
I used to love Mazda back in the day... It was a pioneering brand... then it lost its way...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It became a very generic vehicle... I'm pleased to say that for the last few years, we've seen a burgeoning self-confidence coming through for the Mazda brand... They're very strong in the smaller SUVs...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
With the launch of the new CX-30 Rice says, Mazda uses the line "We know it's terrific" and he agrees.
The ad breaks away from the generic SUV images we've become used to and instead simply illustrates the variety of people for whom it would be the right car, says Rice.
There's a chilled person, a pedantic person, a curious person... All of them are just in a studio with some avant-garde set and talking about themselves and their attitudes and their lives and the car fills in the space at the end.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Rice awards the "elegant, contemporary" TV campaign his hero rating of the week.
Watch the ad for yourself below:
Listen to Rice's advertising slot on The Money Show (Mazda discussion at 3:30):
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8Fubhjaz2g
More from Business
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
Strong growth for Shoprite as Checkers leads drive for 'upmarket' shoppers
'We are making inroads... We've launched 191 new products'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.Read More
Why EskomSePush was temporarily suspended from the Google Play Store
The creators of the popular load shedding notification app EskomSePush were taken aback when their app was removed from the Google Play Store on Sunday.Read More
Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years
Eskom says there have been a number of misleading news articles making "serious and regrettable mistakes" in their reporting on the power utility.Read More
'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners'
"We must retain South Africans and attract engineers, techies, healthcare pros and C-suite execs from abroad," says Marisa Jacobs.Read More
Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri.Read More
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'
There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity.Read More
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'
"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.Read More
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Read More
More from Local
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
Eskom will shift to Stage 1 load shedding from Wednesday until Saturday
Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 5am on Wednesday and continue until 5am on Saturday.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years
Eskom says there have been a number of misleading news articles making "serious and regrettable mistakes" in their reporting on the power utility.Read More
'SA needs to do 150k jabs per day to vaccinate 67% of population by December'
A data expert says SA govt will have to administer 150,000 vaccines every day for the rest of the year in order to achieve herd immunity by December.Read More
Fears of fraud as some frontliners told they're 'already registered' for vaccine
Nursing union Denosa has called on health officials to investigate suspected Covid-19 vaccine fraud after some complaints about the electronic booking system.Read More
75% spike in attacks on Cape Town cyclists - WP Cycling Association
Chairperson at Western Province Cycling Association Sharief Peters says criminals now seem to be after the bicycles themeslves.Read More
New unit takes on dog fighting, but community action key to stopping blood sport
The City of Cape Town's newly formed anti-dog fighting unit has urged resident to report incidents of dog fighting in their communities.Read More
'ANC split along factional lines on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane'
The ANC, in two minds, is meeting urgently. Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
More from Opinion
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners'
"We must retain South Africans and attract engineers, techies, healthcare pros and C-suite execs from abroad," says Marisa Jacobs.Read More
Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri.Read More
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages
The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan".Read More
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'
"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.Read More
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business ventureRead More
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?
Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at
Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?Read More
More from Lifestyle
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'
There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity.Read More
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape
Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert.Read More
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study
Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment.Read More
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win!
Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part.Read More
'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals
On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point in aid of animals.Read More
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Virtual bank cards provide greater security and peace of mind, says expert
Are virtual bank cards safe to use? Justmoney marketing boss Shafeeka Anthony says digital cards offer an extra layer of protection.Read More
Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey
Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes.Read More