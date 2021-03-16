Strong growth for Shoprite as Checkers leads drive for 'upmarket' shoppers

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: Power of mind and man
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Alwyn Uys - Paraplegic Swimmer
Richard Wright - stage four Brain Cancer Survivor and dad turned Ironman athlete, inspiring speaker and author
Today at 22:05
Kelo: Africa's first interactive digital library
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Zakheni Ngubo - Founder of syafunda and Creator of Kelo App
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move. 16 March 2021 8:36 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
Eskom will shift to Stage 1 load shedding from Wednesday until Saturday Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 5am on Wednesday and continue until 5am on Saturday. 16 March 2021 5:27 PM
View all Local
MPs green light inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, EFF headed to court MPs have voted in favour of establishing a parliamentary inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office... 16 March 2021 6:29 PM
'ANC split along factional lines on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane' The ANC, in two minds, is meeting urgently. Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 16 March 2021 1:00 PM
Gun linked to Kinnear murder undergoing ballistics testing - Bishop Lavis CPF Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis CPF says the police need to speed up the investigation and make more arrests. 16 March 2021 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Strong growth for Shoprite as Checkers leads drive for 'upmarket' shoppers 'We are making inroads... We've launched 191 new products'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 16 March 2021 6:50 PM
Why EskomSePush was temporarily suspended from the Google Play Store The creators of the popular load shedding notification app EskomSePush were taken aback when their app was removed from the Google... 16 March 2021 6:10 PM
Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years Eskom says there have been a number of misleading news articles making "serious and regrettable mistakes" in their reporting on th... 16 March 2021 5:19 PM
View all Business
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world' There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity. 16 March 2021 10:19 AM
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert. 15 March 2021 4:14 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has made it to the final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards. 16 March 2021 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala. 14 March 2021 10:20 AM
View all Entertainment
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Causal link between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots unlikely, says top advisor One of SA's top advisors on Covid-19 vaccines says it's unlikely that there's a causal link between the AstraZeneca shot and blood... 15 March 2021 6:46 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners' "We must retain South Africans and attract engineers, techies, healthcare pros and C-suite execs from abroad," says Marisa Jacobs. 16 March 2021 2:39 PM
Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri. 16 March 2021 1:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Strong growth for Shoprite as Checkers leads drive for 'upmarket' shoppers

16 March 2021 6:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield
Pieter Engelbrecht
Checkers
Shoprite results
company results
Shoprite Holdings
sixty60
Checkers Hyper

'We are making inroads... We've launched 191 new products'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

Shoprite Holdings' results for 2020 show increased growth, despite the negative impact of the booze and cigarette sales bans in South Africa.

The brands the group owns include Usave and the Checkers supermarket chain.

Checkers has launched its new state-of-the-art supermarket at the Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Picture: Refilwe Pitjeng/EWN.

Shoprite's trading profit jumped by 18.3% to R4.7 billion in the year ended 27 December 2020.

Operating profit rose 5% (to R4.5 billion).

RELATED: Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'?

Its diluted headline earnings per share (DHEPS) increased by 10.4% to 418 cents per share.

Shoprite declared an interim dividend of 191 cents per share, an increase of over 22% on December 2019.

As Shoprite scales down on the rest of its Africa operations, its focus will increasingly be on businesses in South Africa.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

We don't have a strategy to withdraw from the continent in totality... We will retain a core-set of non-RSA countries.

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

With Checkers we've had a good six months again on top of the 1.4 billion market share we gained in the previous six months. We've gained 1.3 billion in this six months... with sales growth of over 11%.

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

We definitely feel we are making inroads in that upmarket share of wallet.

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

We've launched 191 new products in the six months and that plan is well under way to continue.

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

In terms of Shoprite, all that we're doing is we're just leveraging ourselves in terms of the customer spread profile... We have this affordability obsession and there's a difference between affordable and cheap.

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

We've launched the Xtra Savings card - we now have over 17 million members and gave back in the last six months R2.1 billion in savings to our consumers in the Shoprite banner.

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

Listen to the full interview on The Money Show:




16 March 2021 6:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield
Pieter Engelbrecht
Checkers
Shoprite results
company results
Shoprite Holdings
sixty60
Checkers Hyper

More from Business

Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid

16 March 2021 8:36 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?

16 March 2021 7:51 PM

Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why EskomSePush was temporarily suspended from the Google Play Store

16 March 2021 6:10 PM

The creators of the popular load shedding notification app EskomSePush were taken aback when their app was removed from the Google Play Store on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years

16 March 2021 5:19 PM

Eskom says there have been a number of misleading news articles making "serious and regrettable mistakes" in their reporting on the power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners'

16 March 2021 2:39 PM

"We must retain South Africans and attract engineers, techies, healthcare pros and C-suite execs from abroad," says Marisa Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger

16 March 2021 1:37 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'

16 March 2021 10:19 AM

There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'

16 March 2021 8:47 AM

"We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas

15 March 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion

15 March 2021 7:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MPs green light inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, EFF headed to court

Politics

Eskom will shift to Stage 1 load shedding from Wednesday until Saturday

Local

75% spike in attacks on Cape Town cyclists - WP Cycling Association

Local

EWN Highlights

Zulu royals must be united to maintain relevance of monarchy in SA - Malema

16 March 2021 8:13 PM

It's in interest of open justice to know who donated to CR17 campaign - EFF

16 March 2021 7:22 PM

Wits SRC wants university to rename hardship fund after Mthokozisi Ntumba

16 March 2021 6:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA