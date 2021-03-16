Strong growth for Shoprite as Checkers leads drive for 'upmarket' shoppers
Shoprite Holdings' results for 2020 show increased growth, despite the negative impact of the booze and cigarette sales bans in South Africa.
The brands the group owns include Usave and the Checkers supermarket chain.
Shoprite's trading profit jumped by 18.3% to R4.7 billion in the year ended 27 December 2020.
Operating profit rose 5% (to R4.5 billion).
Its diluted headline earnings per share (DHEPS) increased by 10.4% to 418 cents per share.
Shoprite declared an interim dividend of 191 cents per share, an increase of over 22% on December 2019.
As Shoprite scales down on the rest of its Africa operations, its focus will increasingly be on businesses in South Africa.
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.
We don't have a strategy to withdraw from the continent in totality... We will retain a core-set of non-RSA countries.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
With Checkers we've had a good six months again on top of the 1.4 billion market share we gained in the previous six months. We've gained 1.3 billion in this six months... with sales growth of over 11%.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
We definitely feel we are making inroads in that upmarket share of wallet.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
We've launched 191 new products in the six months and that plan is well under way to continue.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
In terms of Shoprite, all that we're doing is we're just leveraging ourselves in terms of the customer spread profile... We have this affordability obsession and there's a difference between affordable and cheap.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
We've launched the Xtra Savings card - we now have over 17 million members and gave back in the last six months R2.1 billion in savings to our consumers in the Shoprite banner.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
Listen to the full interview on The Money Show:
