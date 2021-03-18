SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics
The South African Men's Hockey team need to raise between R3.5- and R5-million to compete at the Olympic Games, which kick off in July.
They've teamed up with Matchkit.co in a bid to realise their Tokyo 2021 dream.
The SA Men are in a pool with world champions Belgium, Great Britain, Holland, Germany and Canada.
The team are ranked 14th in the world.
"That will tell you a medal is not beyond the realm of possibility" says coach Garreth Ewing, "but it will be a bit of a long shot."
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Ewing acknowledges that it's a race against time to get the funding but he is optimistic.
The publicity we've generated from it and the conversation we've started are definitely going to help us move us in the right direction towards a sponsor.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
We're very confident that we're going to raise the funds we need between now and Tokyo.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
It's not only the two or three weeks that you're there. It's the preparation phase as well.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
Now with the world slowly opening up again... We've got to find the opportunities to train and play against opponents to prepare, and that's one of our biggest financial challenges.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
Why is it so hard to raise funding for hockey in South Africa?
Is it because the sport doesn't draw the crowds like rugby or soccer? asks Whitfield.
Ewing notes that an estimated 250,000 people in South Africa play hockey, across every demographic.
We do get a good TV audience, especially when we are playing in India, but I think the local market still needs to learn a little bit about us.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
It's a huge opportunity for us to build towards the World Cup in 2023... We've got to see it as part of an investment in future success.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
R3.5 million will pay most of our costs. I won't get a salary... but as long as we can pay our players' costs.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
If you'd like to help, visit matchkit.co.
You can follow the team on Facebook and their coach on Instagram.
Listen to the interview with Ewing in the audio below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SAHockeyMen/photos/a.1475545935831958/3728577257195470/
More from Business
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa
The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim.Read More
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast
Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star standards.Read More
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery
"We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.Read More
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum
"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.Read More
Unregistered students get free data, food support – Stellenbosch University SRC
Lester Kiewit interviews Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson for the Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council.Read More
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid.Read More
Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils
The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling.Read More
Nedbank the latest major bank to defer dividend as profits plummet
Nedbank reported a drop of almost 57% in headline profit for 2020. The Money Show interviews CEO Mike Brown.Read More
KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession
The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole.Read More
Small apartments - big business
If you can live in less than 30 sqm, this might be the home for youRead More
More from Local
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks
Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone.Read More
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum
"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.Read More
Unregistered students get free data, food support – Stellenbosch University SRC
Lester Kiewit interviews Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson for the Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council.Read More
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL
Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral.Read More
SABS bans hand sanitisers containing acetone, methanol and methylated spirits
South African Bureau of Standards issues new standards for hand sanitisers.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
'South Africans tend to be pretty lousy drivers'
Justice Project SA chair Howard Dembovsky comments on a study Zutobi says SA has the most dangerous roads in the world.Read More
Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils
The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling.Read More
KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession
The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole.Read More
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'
The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.Read More
More from Sport
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president
Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe.Read More
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route
The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March.Read More
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights
Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.Read More
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach
Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Cheetahs this Saturday.Read More
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery
The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs.Read More
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer
The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June.Read More
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'
Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings'
Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years.Read More
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression
“Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them."Read More