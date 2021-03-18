Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
View all Local
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
Missing R200m from TMNP is historic irregular spending not current - SANParks SANParks executives say only a small portion of that R200 million total is actual irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 period. 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
View all Politics
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim. 18 March 2021 7:40 PM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star standards. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery "We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster. 18 March 2021 3:19 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support' The former artistic director of The Fugard says the theatre industry can't survive without support from audiences, the government,... 17 March 2021 5:05 PM
View all Entertainment
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hockey
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Olympic Games
Crowdfunding
SA Men's Hockey
Garreth Ewing
2021 Tokyo Olympic Games
Tokyo 2021
Matchkit.co

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

The South African Men's Hockey team need to raise between R3.5- and R5-million to compete at the Olympic Games, which kick off in July.

They've teamed up with Matchkit.co in a bid to realise their Tokyo 2021 dream.

The SA Men are in a pool with world champions Belgium, Great Britain, Holland, Germany and Canada.

The team are ranked 14th in the world.

"That will tell you a medal is not beyond the realm of possibility" says coach Garreth Ewing, "but it will be a bit of a long shot."

SA men's hockey team on Facebook @SAHockeyMen

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Ewing acknowledges that it's a race against time to get the funding but he is optimistic.

The publicity we've generated from it and the conversation we've started are definitely going to help us move us in the right direction towards a sponsor.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

We're very confident that we're going to raise the funds we need between now and Tokyo.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

It's not only the two or three weeks that you're there. It's the preparation phase as well.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

Now with the world slowly opening up again... We've got to find the opportunities to train and play against opponents to prepare, and that's one of our biggest financial challenges.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

Why is it so hard to raise funding for hockey in South Africa?

Is it because the sport doesn't draw the crowds like rugby or soccer? asks Whitfield.

Ewing notes that an estimated 250,000 people in South Africa play hockey, across every demographic.

We do get a good TV audience, especially when we are playing in India, but I think the local market still needs to learn a little bit about us.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

It's a huge opportunity for us to build towards the World Cup in 2023... We've got to see it as part of an investment in future success.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

R3.5 million will pay most of our costs. I won't get a salary... but as long as we can pay our players' costs.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

If you'd like to help, visit matchkit.co.

You can follow the team on Facebook and their coach on Instagram.

Listen to the interview with Ewing in the audio below:




18 March 2021 7:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hockey
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Olympic Games
Crowdfunding
SA Men's Hockey
Garreth Ewing
2021 Tokyo Olympic Games
Tokyo 2021
Matchkit.co

More from Business

Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa

18 March 2021 7:40 PM

The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast

18 March 2021 6:53 PM

Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star standards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

18 March 2021 3:19 PM

"We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

18 March 2021 1:28 PM

"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unregistered students get free data, food support – Stellenbosch University SRC

18 March 2021 12:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson for the Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming

18 March 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils

17 March 2021 8:26 PM

The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank the latest major bank to defer dividend as profits plummet

17 March 2021 7:51 PM

Nedbank reported a drop of almost 57% in headline profit for 2020. The Money Show interviews CEO Mike Brown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession

17 March 2021 7:28 PM

The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small apartments - big business

17 March 2021 7:15 PM

If you can live in less than 30 sqm, this might be the home for you

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks

18 March 2021 1:46 PM

Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

18 March 2021 1:28 PM

"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unregistered students get free data, food support – Stellenbosch University SRC

18 March 2021 12:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson for the Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL

18 March 2021 9:49 AM

Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABS bans hand sanitisers containing acetone, methanol and methylated spirits

18 March 2021 8:37 AM

South African Bureau of Standards issues new standards for hand sanitisers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

18 March 2021 8:36 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africans tend to be pretty lousy drivers'

18 March 2021 7:36 AM

Justice Project SA chair Howard Dembovsky comments on a study Zutobi says SA has the most dangerous roads in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils

17 March 2021 8:26 PM

The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession

17 March 2021 7:28 PM

The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'

17 March 2021 6:47 PM

The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president

12 March 2021 1:39 PM

Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route

5 March 2021 10:38 AM

The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights

26 February 2021 3:08 PM

Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach

26 February 2021 2:12 PM

Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Cheetahs this Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery

24 February 2021 6:52 AM

The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer

19 February 2021 2:49 PM

The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'

18 February 2021 2:00 PM

Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings'

15 February 2021 3:41 PM

Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression

12 February 2021 12:41 PM

“Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks

Local Politics

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

Business Lifestyle

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

Business Lifestyle Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Singh admits that paying Trillian R30.6m without a contract was negligence

18 March 2021 7:15 PM

EU health agency says AstraZeneca jab 'safe and effective'

18 March 2021 6:41 PM

Adam Habib ordered to step aside from SOAS post over N-word use

18 March 2021 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA