Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years
On Monday, the financial website Fin24 published an article suggesting load shedding would be around for another five years.
Eskom has taken issue with the article, with the headline 'Brace for another 5 years of electricity deficit, says Eskom'.
The power utility says the Fin24 published an alarmist and misleading report after Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter briefed the media on Monday.
De Ruyter was presenting the status of the power utility and spoke about an electricity supply shortfall.
In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Eskom states that the current shortages of electricity generation infrastructure amount to a deficit currently of 4 000MW.
The utility says this may gap indeed widen should demand for electricity increase.
This is consistent with what President Ramaphosa said during the 2021 State of the Nation Address: “…Eskom estimates that, without additional capacity, there will be an electricity supply shortfall of between 4,000 and 6,000 megawatts over the next five years, as old coal-fired power stations reach their end of life.”Eskom statement
Eskom wishes to place on the record that it has not at any stage made any statement that load shedding will last five more years, as alleged by online publication Fin24 on Monday.Eskom statement
The power utility has also taken issue with a Sunday Times story about a coal supply contract for the Duvha Power Station.
Meanwhile, energy expert, Chris Yelland, has painted a very bleak picture of the situation at Eskom describing it as being on "code red" for the next six weeks.
Eskom implemented power cuts last week.
#Eskom #MediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 16, 2021
Eskom notes misleading news articles on loadshedding, Duvha coal supply pic.twitter.com/YnmyVDhj3f
Source : Eskom
